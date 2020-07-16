USD/CHF Price Analysis: Wednesday’s bullish engulfing suggests scope for a rise to 0.95

USD/CHF's daily chart shows a bullish candlestick pattern and RSI divergence.

A move to 0.95 could be in the offing.

USD/CHF is trading at 0.9453 at press time.

The pair created a bullish engulfing candle on Wednesday, confirming a reversal higher from the downtrend from the March high of 0.9902.

Similar sentiments are being echoed by the bullish divergence of the 14-day relative strength index.

As such, one may expect the pair to challenge the psychological resistance of 0.95, which if breached, would expose the 50-day simple moving average 9SMA), currently located at 0.9551.

The bullish bias would be invalidated if the spot finds acceptance under Wednesday’s low of 0.9438.

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical Levels