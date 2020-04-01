USD/CHF Price Analysis: US dollar bulls nearing 0.9700 handle vs. Swiss franc

  • USD/CHF is trading up for the third consecutive day. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 0.9700 resistance.
 
 

USD/CHF daily chart

 
 
USD/CHF is rebounding from the 0.9500 level while challenging the 50 SMA on the daily chart. DXY (US dollar index) is gaining some ground vs. most of its rivals.  
 

USD/CHF four-hour chart

 
The spot is about to challenge the 0.9700 figure while trading above the 100/200 SMAs on the four-hour chart. A break beyond the above-mentioned level would be necessary for bulls to extend the current bull move towards the 0.9800 and 0.9900 price levels on the way up. Support can emerge near the 0.9600, 0.9550 and 0.9500 price levels on any retracement.
 
 

Additional key levels 

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9663
Today Daily Change 0.0052
Today Daily Change % 0.54
Today daily open 0.9611
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9583
Daily SMA50 0.9674
Daily SMA100 0.9744
Daily SMA200 0.9811
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9686
Previous Daily Low 0.9581
Previous Weekly High 0.9902
Previous Weekly Low 0.9502
Previous Monthly High 0.9902
Previous Monthly Low 0.9183
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9646
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9621
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9566
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9521
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9461
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9671
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9731
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9777

 

 

