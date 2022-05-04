- The Swiss franc accumulates losses for the nine-consecutive trading session.
- US equities fluctuate between gainers and losers as risk appetite wobbles.
- USD/CHF Price Forecast: Upward biased, despite RSI being in overbought territory but still aiming higher.
The USD/CHF rallied and reached a two-year high at around 0.9839 as traders prepared for the monetary policy decision of the Federal Reserve. At 0.9829, the USD/CHF retraced from daily tops but is recording gains of 0.49% at the time of writing.
Sentiment has improved as the Fed’s monetary policy decision gets closer, the greenback weakens
The market mood is mixed, as US equities fluctuate between gainers and losers. Meanwhile, the Covid-19 crisis hitting China, the second-largest economy, threatens to slow down the post-pandemic economic recovery. However, it has already taken its toll as China’s Caixin PMIs last Saturday showed that the manufacturing and services indices are contracting.
In the meantime, the Ukraine-Russia fighting continues but has moved to the Donbas region, as Russia is trying to seize that territory.
The US Dollar Index, a gauge of the greenback’s value against a basket of its peers, slides some 0.11% and sits at 103.343, ahead of the Fed’s decision. Contrarily, the US 10-year benchmark note sits at 2.989%, up to one and a half basis points during the day.
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/CHF has sustained the steepest rally since reaching the 0.9200 region on March 31. However, despite the Relative Strength Index (RSI) being in overbought territory at 85.67, it shows no signs of a reversal coming up next, as RSI’s slope remains upward.
With that said, the USD/CHF first resistance level would be the R2 daily pivot at 0.9850. A breach of the latter would send the pair towards the R3 pivot point at 0.9890, followed by the 0.9900 figure, shy of the parity.
On the flip side, the USD/CHF first support would be the R1 pivot point at 0.9810, followed by the 0.9800 mark. Once cleared, the next support would be the 50-hour simple moving average (SMA) at 0.9787, followed by the daily pivot at 0.9770.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9829
|Today Daily Change
|0.0045
|Today Daily Change %
|0.46
|Today daily open
|0.9788
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9517
|Daily SMA50
|0.9376
|Daily SMA100
|0.9289
|Daily SMA200
|0.9246
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.98
|Previous Daily Low
|0.972
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9759
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9547
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9759
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9221
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9769
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9751
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9739
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.969
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.966
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9819
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9849
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9898
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
