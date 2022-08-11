  • USD/CHF broke below the 200-DMA, ending the major’s upward bias.
  • In the near term, the USD/CHF is neutral to downwards, but buyers reclaiming 0.9450 exerts upward pressure on the major.

The USD/CHF stumbles for the sixth consecutive day and breaks support provided by the 200-DMA at 0.9427, shifting the major’s bias downwards, with sellers reclaiming the latter, extending the USD/CHF losses in the week to 2.17%. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9408.

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Technical outlook

From a daily chart perspective, although breaking below the 200-day EMA, the USD/CHF risks are skewed to the upside. Thursday’s price action formed a hammer, preceded by a downtrend. That said, the major might re-test the 200-day EMA as a resistance level. If the latter holds, that could pave the way towards the March 31 low at 0.9194.

USD/CHF Daily chart

Zooming into the one-hour scale, the USD//CHF chart portrays the pair as neutral-to-downwards, but a positive divergence between the RSI and price action suggests an upward correction is on the cards. If that scenario plays out, the USD/CHF first resistance would be the confluence of the 50-hour EMA and the R1 pivot at 0.9447. Break above will expose the R2 daily pivot at 0.9484, followed by 0.9500.

USD/CHF 1-hour chart

USD/CHF Key Technical Levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9411
Today Daily Change -0.0019
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 0.943
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9619
Daily SMA50 0.9675
Daily SMA100 0.9631
Daily SMA200 0.9429
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9545
Previous Daily Low 0.9394
Previous Weekly High 0.9652
Previous Weekly Low 0.9471
Previous Monthly High 0.9886
Previous Monthly Low 0.9502
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9452
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9487
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9368
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9305
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9216
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9519
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9608
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9671

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD retreats from two-month top near 0.7100, US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index eyed

AUD/USD retreats from two-month top near 0.7100, US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index eyed

AUD/USD steps back from a two-month high, recently sidelined, as bulls seek fresh clues to extend the latest uptrend amid a light calendar and recently mixed mood during Friday’s Asian session. Strong yields, fears of US-China tussles and the Fedspeak tested the upside momentum.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD oscillates around 1.0320 ahead of Eurozone second-tier data and US Michigan CSI

EUR/USD oscillates around 1.0320 ahead of Eurozone second-tier data and US Michigan CSI

The EUR/USD pair is auctioning in an inventory distribution phase after a sheer downside move. The asset declined sharply after testing the monthly high of 1.0370. A vulnerable performance is expected from Eurozone Industrial Production data.

EUR/USD News

Gold bears are moving in

Gold bears are moving in

Gold could be on the verge of a significant downside correction. The gold price is back to flat in the close on Wall Street following a move in the US dollar and yields that have shaken out some weak hands that have been positioned short in the greenback.

Gold News

Dogecoin proponent Mark Cuban faces class action lawsuit for promoting Voyager

Dogecoin proponent Mark Cuban faces class action lawsuit for promoting Voyager

Mark Cuban was slammed with a lawsuit for leveraging his years of experience to lure customers into investing their savings in Voyager’s services. Cuban is accused of promoting the bankrupt crypto brokerage firm Voyager Digital. 

Read more

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!

BECOME PREMIUM

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures