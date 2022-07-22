- USD/CHF will finish the week with solid losses of 1.30%.
- The market sentiment remains negative, a headwind for the USD/CHF.
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: A break under 0.9600 would open the door towards 0.9510.
The USD/CHF tumbles on the back of dismal than expected US PMI data, further extending its weekly losses, as sentiment deteriorates due to the abovementioned and US tech firms’ soft earnings reports. Investors sought safety assets and peers, bolstering the Swiss franc. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9631, down by 0.34%.
US equities are tumbling across the board, while the greenback drops 0.11%, as shown by the US Dollar Index at 106.483. US bonds jump, spurring a drop in US Treasury yields, led by the 10-year yield down ten bps, at 2.776%-
USD/CHF Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The USD/CHF began trading around the 0.9660 region and rallied towards the daily high at 0.9700. however, buyers struggled to break resistance, and the USD/CHF fell to the daily low at 0.9599 before settling at the current exchange rate.
USD/CHF 1-hour chart
The USD/CHF hourly chart depicts the downtrend accelerated during the day, aligned with Thursday’s note that I wrote about the major. “A breach of the latter (0.9675) will immediately expose the bottom trendline of the aforementioned ascending channel, meaning that the USD/CHF next target would be 0.9600”. That happened on Friday, and the major entered range-bound as the Relative Strength Index (RSI), jumped from oversold readings, approaching the 50-midline.
Nevertheless, the USD/CHF bias remains downwards, but a leg-up is on the cards, and the USD/CHF might reach the S1 daily pivot at 0.9640 before resuming the downtrend. Therefore, the USD/CHF first support would be the S2 daily pivot at 0.9614. The break below exposes the 0.9600 figure, followed by the S3 pivot point at 0.9560 and the S4 daily pivot at 0.9514.
USD/CHF Key Technical Level
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9631
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36
|Today daily open
|0.9668
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9691
|Daily SMA50
|0.9719
|Daily SMA100
|0.9597
|Daily SMA200
|0.9402
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.974
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9664
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9886
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9757
|Previous Monthly High
|1.005
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9495
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9693
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9711
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9642
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9616
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9567
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9717
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9766
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9792
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
