- USD/CHF plunges below the 100-day EMA, with sellers eyeing the 50-day EMA at 0.9310s.
- Oscillators remain in negative territory, warranting further downside in the USD/CHF pair.
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Sellers reclaiming the 20-day EMA would pave the way to 0.9300.
The USD/CHF reverses its upward course and trims some of its weekly gains after the pair was shy of testing the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.9448. Consequently, sellers stepped in and tumbled the USD/CHF pair below 0.9400. At the time of typing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9357, down 0.59%.
USD/CHF Price action
During Thursday’s session, the USD/CHF retreated below 0.9400, with sellers reclaiming the 100-day EMA at 0.9384. Even though the USD/CHF is falling, it’s facing solid support around 0.93500, which, once cleared, could pave the USD/CHF’s way toward the 20-day EMA at 0.9333. A breach of the latter and the USD/CHF could fall to the 50-day EMA at 0.9316.
Oscillators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) favor sellers, while the Rate of Change (RoC), portrays buyers losing momentum. Therefore, the USD/CHF could test the 0.9300 figure in the near term.
As an alternate scenario, the USD/CHF first resistance would be the 0.9400 figure. Once broken, the USD/CHF could test the YTD low at 0.9440 before reaching the 200-day EMA at 0.9448.
USD/CHF Daily chart
USD/CHF Technical levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9359
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0053
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.56
|Today daily open
|0.9412
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9314
|Daily SMA50
|0.9265
|Daily SMA100
|0.9417
|Daily SMA200
|0.9564
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9439
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9389
|Previous Weekly High
|0.944
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9342
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9429
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9059
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9408
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.942
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9388
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9363
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9338
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9438
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9463
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9488
