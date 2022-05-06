- The USD/CHF would finish the week with hefty losses of around 1.48%.
- US equities recording losses reflect a downbeat market mood, boosting the greenback.
- USD/CHF Price Forecast: The bias shifted from upwards to neutral-upwards, consolidating in the 0.9820-80 range.
The Swiss franc remains defensive during the day, failing to recover from heavy losses in the week, which amount to 1.45% so far, with some time ahead of Wall Street’s close. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9877 amidst a risk-off market mood.
On Friday, US equities prepare to finish the week on a lower note. In the meantime, US Treasury yields keep pushing higher, led by the 10-year benchmark note at around 3.12%, one bps short of YTD highs.
The US Dollar Index, a measurement of the greenback’s value against a six currencies basket, is pairing early day losses, up 0.04%, currently at 103.589.
During Friday’s trading session, the USD/CHF opened near 0.9850 in the Asian Pacific session and fluctuated in a 30-pip range of 0.9850-80 amid the lack of catalyst as FX traders head into the weekend.
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/CHF seems poised to extend its gains towards the next week, despite that the major retreated from YTD highs around 0.9890. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 80.33 shows the pair well within overbought territory but is still aiming higher, meaning that a leg-up might be on the cards.
In the meantime, the 1-hour chart shows that once the USD/CHF re<ched 0.9890, 2022’s YTD high consolidated in the 0.9825-90 area. It’s worth noting that the 50, 100, and 200-simple moving averages (SMAs) remain below the spot price, meaning that USD bulls remain in charge.
If the USD/CHF breaks the top of the range, the first resistance would be the 0.9900 mark. Once cleared, the R1 daily pivot would be the next supply zone around 0.9920, followed by the R2 pivot point at the USD/CHF parity.
On the other hand, the USD/CHF first support would be the confluence of the 50-SMA and the daily pivot at around 0.9818-20. A breach of the latter would expose the 100-SMA at 0.9802, followed by the confluence of the S1 daily pivot and the 200-SMA near the 0.9740-47 range.
Key Technical Levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9878
|Today Daily Change
|0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|0.9852
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9562
|Daily SMA50
|0.9398
|Daily SMA100
|0.9301
|Daily SMA200
|0.9254
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.989
|Previous Daily Low
|0.971
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9759
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9547
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9759
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9221
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9821
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9779
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9744
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9637
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9564
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9924
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9997
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0105
EUR/USD retreats from daily tops, holds above 1.0550 after NFP
EUR/USD has lost its traction after having tested 1.0600 earlier in the day but managed to stay in positive territory above 1.0550. The data from the US confirmed that labor market conditions remain extremely tight in April with NFP rising more than 400K despite a decline in the participation rate.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2350 as dollar holds its ground
GBP/USD has met fresh bearish pressure in the second half of the day on Friday and declined below 1.2350. Although the greenback weakened with the initial reaction to the US April jobs report, it managed to erase its losses amid the souring market mood.
Gold falls below $1,880 as US yields surge higher
Gold has reversed its direction and dropped below $1,880 after having advanced to $1,890 with the initial reaction to the US jobs data. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is sitting at its highest level since November 2018 above 3.1%, weighing on the yellow metal.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bears take control after MicroStrategy’s margin call woes
Bitcoin price suffered a massive setback after a minor uptrend due to the FOMC meeting on May 5. While the Fed concluded a 50 basis point hike in interest rates, the volatility that it brought caused the stock market and BTC to crash.
SPY ready to rally after rollercoaster ride?
Just when we thought it was safe to reenter positions, we get smashed back. Always the way in trading and markets. Just when you think you have it sussed, the market knocks you and your confidence back.