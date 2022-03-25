- The USD/CHF erases earlier losses but faces solid resistance, which could push the pair lower.
- The market sentiment shifted to a risk-off on an attack of a Saudi Aramco oil facility in Jeddah.
- USD/CHF Price Forecast: The USD/CHF is upward biased per the daily chart, but the pair is bearish in the near term, as shown by the 1-hour chart.
The USD/CHF snaps four days of losses and jumped off the day’s lows, around 0.9260, amid a mixed market mood and expectations of 50-bps increases by the US central bank on its May monetary policy meeting. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9304.
A risk-off market mood keeps US equity indices pressured while European bourses fluctuate. The greenback erases earlier losses, up 0.04%, sitting at 98.819, while US Treasury yields skyrocket, with the 10-year up 14 basis points at 2.489%, but short of daily highs around 2.503%.
The market mood dampened on reports that a Saudi Aramco oil facility located in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, was hit by a missile launched by Yemen’s rebel Houthi militia on Friday, reports on social media suggested.
Overnight, the USD/CHF dropped from 0.9300ish towards 0.9260, the top of an eleven-month-old downslope trendline, previous resistance-turned-support, and jumped off as the North American session evolves, amid a softer demand for the greenback.
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/CHF daily chart depicts the pair as upward biased, despite breaking below the 0.9373 mark, though it would be resistance ahead of the YTD high around 0.9460.
However, the 1-hour chart depicts the USD/CHF as bearish biased in the near term. The USD/CHF is probing a downslope trendline drawn from March 16 highs, unsuccessfully tested two previous times. If the trendline holds, the USD/CHF first support level would be 0.9300. Breach of the latter would expose Friday’s daily low at 0.9260, followed by March 9 low at 0.9250.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9304
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|0.9302
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.929
|Daily SMA50
|0.9245
|Daily SMA100
|0.9229
|Daily SMA200
|0.921
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9345
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9299
|Previous Weekly High
|0.946
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9314
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9297
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9317
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9328
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9286
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9269
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.924
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9332
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9362
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9378
