The USD/CHF first support would be the 50-day EMA. A breach of the latter will expose the 20-day EMA at 0.9027, followed by the 0.9000 psychological support, before diving toward February 16, 2021, Low of 0.8926.

In bullish territory, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator aims downwards, while the 3-day Rate of Change (RoC), even though in bearish territory, climbs toward the neutral area. Mixed signals between oscillators might prevent traders from opening new long/short positions. But, expectations for a hawkish Swiss National Bank (SNB) could open the door for further downside.

From a daily chart perspective, the USD/CHF is neutrally biased, waiting for a fresh catalyst that could give direction to the USD/CHF pair. Meanwhile, the USD/CHF is trapped on the upside by the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.9123; on the flip side, the 50-day EMA is at 0.9037.

USD/CHF slips after clashing with the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.9125, dropping below the 0.9100 mark, sponsored by a soft US Dollar (USD). Weaker-than-expected US economic data stirred recession fears amongst investors. Therefore, the Swiss Franch (CHF) rises, as shown by the USD/CHF pair trading at 0.9063, down 0.27%.

