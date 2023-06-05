Share:
  • USD/CHF takes a hit as weaker-than-expected US economic data spur recession fears, driving the Swiss Franc up.
  • From a technical perspective, the USD/CHF pair is neutrally biased, awaiting a fresh catalyst for definitive market direction.
  • Amid mixed signals from market oscillators, expectations of a hawkish Swiss National Bank may provide a catalyst for further USD/CHF downside.

USD/CHF slips after clashing with the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.9125, dropping below the 0.9100 mark, sponsored by a soft US Dollar (USD). Weaker-than-expected US economic data stirred recession fears amongst investors. Therefore, the Swiss Franch (CHF) rises, as shown by the USD/CHF pair trading at 0.9063, down 0.27%.

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Technical outlook

From a daily chart perspective, the USD/CHF is neutrally biased, waiting for a fresh catalyst that could give direction to the USD/CHF pair. Meanwhile, the USD/CHF is trapped on the upside by the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.9123; on the flip side, the 50-day EMA is at 0.9037.

In bullish territory, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator aims downwards, while the 3-day Rate of Change (RoC), even though in bearish territory, climbs toward the neutral area. Mixed signals between oscillators might prevent traders from opening new long/short positions. But, expectations for a hawkish Swiss National Bank (SNB) could open the door for further downside.

The USD/CHF first support would be the 50-day EMA. A breach of the latter will expose the 20-day EMA at 0.9027, followed by the 0.9000 psychological support, before diving toward February 16, 2021, Low of 0.8926.

USD/CHF Price Action – Daily chart

USD/CHF Daily chart

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9062
Today Daily Change -0.0030
Today Daily Change % -0.33
Today daily open 0.9092
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9004
Daily SMA50 0.9001
Daily SMA100 0.9127
Daily SMA200 0.9376
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9093
Previous Daily Low 0.9035
Previous Weekly High 0.9148
Previous Weekly Low 0.9014
Previous Monthly High 0.9148
Previous Monthly Low 0.882
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9071
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9057
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9054
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9015
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8996
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9112
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9131
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.917

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds above 1.0700 supported by Dollar’s slide Premium

EUR/USD holds above 1.0700 supported by Dollar’s slide

EUR/USD is consolidating above 1.0700, supported by a weaker US dollar across the board. The tone around the Greenback changed on Monday after the release of a weak ISM Services PMI report from the US. Despite the rebound from 1.0685 to 1.0720, the pair remains below the 20-day SMA.

EUR/USD News

AUD/USD holds above 0.6600 ahead of the RBA Premium

AUD/USD holds above 0.6600 ahead of the RBA

AUD/USD rose on Monday ahead of a crucial day for the Aussie with the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision. The central bank is expected to keep rates unchanged at 3.85%, but it's a close call, and a rate hike wouldn't be a major surprise.

AUD/USD News

Gold grinds higher past $1,950 amid downbeat United States data

Gold grinds higher past $1,950 amid downbeat United States data

Gold stays on the front foot aroud $1,961, after an upbeat start of the week, as the bullion traders seek more clues to extend the latest rebound during early Tuesday in Asia. The precious metal cheered downbeat United States statistics and dicey markets to regain upside momentum the previous day.

Gold News

Binance and CEO face 13 charges by the SEC, citing securities laws violation

Binance and CEO face 13 charges by the SEC, citing securities laws violation

Binance entities and CEO Changpeng Zhao are facing 13 charges from the US SEC. Allegations revolve around securities law violations, among other crimes that the regulator has been clamping down against.

Read more

June flashlight for the FOMC blackout period

June flashlight for the FOMC blackout period

After raising rates by 500 bps since March 2022, the FOMC signaled at the conclusion of its previous meeting on May 3 that the tightening cycle may be coming to an end.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures