Conversely, for a USD/CHF bullish continuation, the pair must claim the 0.9120 area. Once broken, the USD/CHF next supply zone would be the April 3 high at 0.9196 before challenging the 0.9200 handle.

If USD/CHF would resume its downtrend, it needs a decisive break below the June 9 swing low of 0.8980. Once cleared, the USD/CHF would slide toward June 9, 2021, a low of 0.8925, before testing the 0.8900 figure.

The USD/CHF daily chart is neutral to downward biased but cushioned on the downside by the presence of the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.9041, immediately followed by the 20-day EMA at 0.9039. Conversely, USD/CHF's first resistance is the weekly high, followed by the 100-day EMA and April 10 high at the 0.9117/20 area, tested three times. However, the USD/CHF remains trading below the latter since the end of March 2023.

USD/CHF halts its rally to just two days, retraces from weekly highs reached on Monday at 0.9109, shy of testing the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.9117. Therefore, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9058, below its opening price by 0.34%.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.