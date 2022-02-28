USD/CHF Price Analysis: Retreats from daily highs 80-pips but stalled at the 200-DMA at 0.9179

- The market sentiment is downbeat spurred by developments in the Ukraine – Russia war, increasing appetite for safe-haven peers, with the greenback rising, except for the CHF.
- Newly imposed sanctions in Russia spurred a rate hike of the Russian Central Bank of 1100 basis points amid ruble’s free-fall.
- USD/CHF Technical Outlook: Neutral bias, but upside/downside risks remain, as USD/CHF traders test the 200-DMA.
In the last week, the USD/CHF recorded gains of 0.46% amid a busy day in the financial markets, amid Ukraine - Russia war, which grabbed most of the headlines, spurring fluctuations in the market mood. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9183.
Stringent sanctions imposed during the weekend by the US, Europe, and other countries dampened the market mood, with stocks falling, haven assets rallying, like the greenback and the Swiss franc, while precious metals and oil rise. It is worth noting that the Russian Central Bank hiked rates from 9.50% to 20% to cap the plunging ruble.
In the overnight session for North American traders, the USD/CHF reached a daily high at 0.9277, appearing to break the top of the trading range. However, as soon as European traders got to their offices, the pair plummeted almost 90-pips to 0.9180 as traders rushed to security liquidity.
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/CHF tests the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 0.9179, and on its way south, the USD/CHF broke the 50 and 100-DMAs at 0.9197 and 0.9205, each. If the USD/CHF registers a daily close of the 200-DMA, that could expose February 21 swing low at 0.9150, followed by January 21 pivot low at 0.9105 and the 2021’s November 2 low 0.9085.
Upwards, the first resistance would be the 50-DMA at 0.9197. Breach of the latter would expose the 100-DMA at 0.9205, followed by February 24 daily high at 0.9288.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9183
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0072
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.78
|Today daily open
|0.9255
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9229
|Daily SMA50
|0.9203
|Daily SMA100
|0.921
|Daily SMA200
|0.9182
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9284
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9229
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9289
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.915
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9343
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9092
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9263
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.925
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9228
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9172
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9283
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9312
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9339
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.1200 as markets remain cautious
EUR/USD staged a rebound during the European trading hours and climbed to a session high of 1.1230. With market participants adopting a cautious stance following the US decision to sanction the Russian central bank, the pair has retreated toward 1.1200.
GBP/USD erases opening gap, steadies near 1.3400
GBP/USD recovered to the 1.3400 area and erased its bearish opening gap. The pair, however, is having a difficult time gathering bullish momentum as markets remain on edge amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Gold: Bulls await acceptance above $1,915 as King dollar dominates amid Ukraine crisis
Gold price fails to find any cheer despite kicking off a fresh week, as Friday’s bearish momentum extends. The US dollar, as a safe haven is preferred to gold so far this Monday, as risk-off sentiment remains at full steam.
GBP/USD erases opening gap, steadies near 1.3400
GBP/USD recovered to the 1.3400 area and erased its bearish opening gap. The pair, however, is having a difficult time gathering bullish momentum as markets remain on edge amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Bitcoin set to gain 10% as Russians look for alternative means of pay
Bitcoin price is behaving very well this stormy Monday morning as global markets are under pressure from sanctions against Russia.