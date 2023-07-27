USD/CHF Price Analysis: Refreshes eight-year low around 0.8550

- USD/CHF struggles to maintain an auction above 0.8550 amid positive market sentiment.
- A power-pack action is expected in the USD Index amid the release of the US GDP data.
- USD/CHF is looking for a cushion near the horizontal support plotted around 0.8557.
The USD/CHF pair is struggling to maintain auction after printing a fresh eight-year low around 0.8552 in the European session. The Swiss Franc asset is facing pressure as the market mood is extremely upbeat amid expectations that interest rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed) are pealed for the entire year.
S&P500 futures have generated significant gains in London as fears of a recession in the United States economy have faded significantly. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has extended its sell-off to near 100.60 and is expected to continue its downside move.
A power-pack action is expected in the USD Index amid the release of the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, which will release at 12:00 GMT.
USD/CHF is looking for a cushion near the horizontal support plotted from July 18 low around 0.8557 on an hourly scale. The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.8594 is acting as a barricade for the US Dollar bulls.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which indicates that the downside momentum is active.
Should the asset break below immediate support of 0.8557, Swiss Franc bulls would drag the asset to a fresh eight-year low near round-level support at 0.8500. A slippage below the latter would further drag the asset toward Jun 2011 low at 0.8275.
In an alternate scenario, a confident break above July 24 high at 0.8700 would drive the asset toward a 20-day EMA at 0.8750 followed by July 12 high around 0.8800.
USD/CHF hourly chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8571
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.43
|Today daily open
|0.8608
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8764
|Daily SMA50
|0.8915
|Daily SMA100
|0.898
|Daily SMA200
|0.9198
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8656
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8598
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8684
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8555
|Previous Monthly High
|0.912
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8902
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.862
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8634
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8585
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8562
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8526
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8644
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.868
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8703
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
