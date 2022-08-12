  • The USD/CHF is set to finish the week with losses of 2.05%.
  • From a daily chart perspective, the major is downwards, as sellers target March’s 31 low below 0.9200.
  • Despite a positive divergence in the hourly chart, the USD/CHF pierced the 200-DMA, but sellers piling at the 200-DMA dragged the pair lower.

The USD/CHF trims Thursday’s losses yet remains below the 200-day EMA, after hitting a daily high at 0.9450, but retraced towards the current price level, but still above the opening price. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9418, up by 0.13%.

Traders’ sentiment is upbeat, with US equities rallying sharply. The greenback recovers some ground, as shown by the US Dollar Index up 0.54%, at 105.662, after an improvement in US consumer sentiment eases the US Federal Reserve pressures.

USDCHF Price Analysis: Technical outlook

From a daily chart perspective, the USD/CHF daily chart illustrates the pair as downward biased, with sellers remaining in control, despite buyers lifting the major towards its daily high. Nevertheless, backed by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 35.91, well below the 50 midlines, a dip towards the March 31 swing low at 0.9194 is on the cards.

In the one-hour scale, the USD/CHF portrays a positive divergence with price action aiming lower, while the RSI records successive series of higher lows. Nevertheless, as the RSI already crossed its 50-midline, upwards and lately downwards, the uptrend is in question, but unless sellers break below the August 11 low at 0.9370, the major might remain range-bound.

The USD/CHF first resistance will be the R1 daily pivot at 0.9447. Break above could pave the way towards 0.9500. On the flip side, if the pair breaks below 0.9400, it could dip towards 0.9370.

USD/CHF Hourly chart

USDCHF Key Technical Levels

 

Overview
Today last price 0.9418
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 0.9411
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9598
Daily SMA50 0.9671
Daily SMA100 0.9632
Daily SMA200 0.9431
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9446
Previous Daily Low 0.9371
Previous Weekly High 0.9652
Previous Weekly Low 0.9471
Previous Monthly High 0.9886
Previous Monthly Low 0.9502
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.94
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9417
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9372
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9334
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9297
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9448
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9485
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9524

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends slide toward mid-1.0200s after US data

EUR/USD extends slide toward mid-1.0200s after US data

EUR/USD continues to decline toward 1.0250 during the American trading hours on Friday. After the data published by the UOM showed that the long-run inflation outlook rose to 3% in August from 2.9% in July, the dollar gathered strength against its rivals, weighing on the pair.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pushes lower 1.2100 on broad dollar strength

GBP/USD pushes lower 1.2100 on broad dollar strength

GBP/USD is trading deep in negative territory near 1.2100 during the American session on Friday. With the UoM's Consumer Sentiment Survey pointing to a modest increase in the long-run inflation outlook, the US Dollar Index extended its rally, reflecting a broad dollar strength.

GBP/USD News

Gold clings to modest gains above $1,790

Gold clings to modest gains above $1,790

Gold stays relatively resilient on Friday and trades modestly higher on the day above $1,790. Although the greenback continues to outperform its rivals on the latest US data, falling US Treasury bond yields help XAU/USD hold in positive territory.

Gold News

Shiba Inu ready to go ballistic: Shiba Eternity released in Vietnam

Shiba Inu ready to go ballistic: Shiba Eternity released in Vietnam

Shytoshi Kusama, the project leader of Shiba Inu announced the launch of Shiba Eternity for Vietnamese players. The game is available for testing and the team has asked users for their review. 

Read more

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!

BECOME PREMIUM

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures