USD/CHF Price Analysis: Rebounds from YTD lows, climbs above 0.8600 amid high US bond yields

NEWS | | By Christian Borjon Valencia
  • USD/CHF gained over 1% on Thursday, recovering from yearly lows around 0.8560 to trade at 0.8664.
  • The uptrend was halted at the 23.6% Fibonacci (Fibo) retracement at 0.8667.
  • To shift neutral, buyers must lift the USD/CHF towards the 61.8% Fibo retracement at 0.8830, facing key resistances at (38.2% and 61.8% Fibo levels.
  • USD/CHF drop below 0.8600 could pave the way for a resumption of the downtrend.

The USD/CHF bounced from yearly lows and gained more than 1% on Thursday, courtesy of a risk-off impulse and higher US Treasury bond yields, which bolstered the greenback. Hence, as the US Dollar Index (DXY) rose, the USD/CHF recovered from around 0.8560 and exchanged hands at 0.8664.

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Technical outlook

The daily chart portrays the pair’s ongoing upward correction after registering year-to-date (YTD) lows of 0.8554. As sellers could not drag prices beneath 0.8550, that exacerbated the USD/CHF Thursday’s rally, breaking technical levels on its way up. The uptrend was capped at the 23.6% Fibonacci (Fibo) retracement at 0.8667.

If USD/CHF buyers would like to shift the bias to neutral, they need to lift the major towards the 61.80% Fibo retracement at 0.8830, but on its way north, they would face key resistance areas. Those are the 38.20% Fibo level at 0.8729, followed by the 50% Fibo at 0.8780. Conversely, if USD/CHF exchange rates drop below 0.8600, that could pave the way for resuming the downtrend.

USD/CHF Price Action – Daily chart

USD/CHF Daily chart

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.8663
Today Daily Change 0.0078
Today Daily Change % 0.91
Today daily open 0.8585
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8839
Daily SMA50 0.8946
Daily SMA100 0.9016
Daily SMA200 0.9232
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8614
Previous Daily Low 0.8567
Previous Weekly High 0.8918
Previous Weekly Low 0.8566
Previous Monthly High 0.912
Previous Monthly Low 0.8902
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8596
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8585
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8564
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8542
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8517
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.861
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8635
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8657

 

 

 
