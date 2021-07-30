USD/CHF Price Analysis: Price consolidates in a downward channel near 0.9070

- USD/CHF pauses the previous two day’s decline on Friday.
- Bulls take support near the lower trend line of the descending channel.
- Momentum oscillator tilts in favor of the bearish momentum.
USD/CHF edges higher on Friday in the European trading hour. The pair hovers in a very close trading range with positive bias.
At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9070, up 0.09 % for the day.
USD/CHF daily chart
On the daily chart, the USD/CHF pair has been trading in a broader trading channel of 0.9100 and 0.9270.
If price breaks the session’s high, it could test the upside target at the 0.9100 and the 0.9150 horizontal resistance level.
A daily close above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.9160 would bring 0.9200 back in the picture.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) trades below the midline with a bearish crossover. The reading suggests that there is room for further downside to the horizontal 0.9050 support level.
A break of 0.9050 could test the low of June 16 at 0.8977 followed by the 0.8940 horizontal support level.
USD/CHF additional levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9071
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|0.9062
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9175
|Daily SMA50
|0.9108
|Daily SMA100
|0.9155
|Daily SMA200
|0.9074
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9101
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9054
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9233
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9155
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9262
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8926
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9072
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9083
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9044
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9026
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8997
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.909
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9119
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9137
