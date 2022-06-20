- The Swiss franc is registering decent gains of 0.20%, as shown by the USD/CHF falling.
- A double top in the USD/CHF daily chart looms, targeting 0.9035.
- USD/CHF Price Forecast: Range bound unless the USD/CHF breaks above-below the 0.9620-0.9700 area.
USD/CHF is retracing from the 50-day moving average (DMA) and last Friday’s high at 0.9708, down towards the 0.9670s, courtesy of a risk-on impulse as shown by European equities closing in the green, while US futures are trading with decent gains. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9675.
From a technical perspective, the USD/CHF is still headed upwards, despite being below the 50-DMA. The 100 and 200-DMA’s reside well below the spot price, but the double top looming on the daily chart looms, and once USD/CHF sellers achieve a daily close below 0.9544, that would open the door for further losses.
Nevertheless, mixed signals in the daily chart suggest caution is warranted. Also, it’s worth noting that, albeit the US Fed is on an “aggressive” tightening cycle, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) surprised the markets, hiking 50 bps its interest rates. Nonetheless, the US – Switzerland interest rates differential stills favor the greenback, with the US interest rates at 1.75%, while rates in Switzerland remain negative at -0.25%.
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/CHF is upward biased. The USD/CHF price action in the last two days shows that buyers are defending the 0.9620s-0.9650s area, with the USD/CHF registering daily closes around that area. Traders should keep in mind that the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement so far has kept sellers aside, and if USD/CHF buyers achieve a daily close above 0.9700, that will expand the consolidation area to the 0.9620-0.9700 region.
If USD/CHF buyers break above 0.9700, that will expose the 61.8% Fibonacci level at 0.9737, followed by the 50% Fibonacci retracement at 0.9797. Once cleared, a move towards 0.9800 is on the cards. On the other hand, the USD/CHF first support would be the 78.6% Fibonacci level at 0.9652. A breach of the latter would expose the June 17 low at 0.96119, followed by the 0.9600 figure.
Key Technical Levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9678
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|0.9705
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9713
|Daily SMA50
|0.9705
|Daily SMA100
|0.9486
|Daily SMA200
|0.9352
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9733
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9619
|Previous Weekly High
|1.005
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9619
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0064
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9545
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9689
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9663
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9638
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9572
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9525
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9752
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9799
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9865
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides below 1.0500 after Lagarde’s words
EUR/USD has lost its traction and retreated from 1.0550 to trade below the 1.0500 threshold. ECB President Lagarde refrained from sharing any details on the new bond-buying tool and repeated they are planning to hike key rates by 25 bps in July.
GBP/USD clings to modest gains near mid-1.2200s
GBP/USD continues to fluctuate in its daily range above 1.2200 and was last seen trading slightly above 1.2250. BOE policymaker Mann argued a 50 bps rate hike could help them tame inflation that is fueled by a weakening sterling.
Gold holding ground below $1,850.00
Gold hovers around $1,838, unchanged on a daily basis. The week started slowly amid a holiday in the US and a scarce macroeconomic calendar elsewhere. Stock markets took a breath from their recent collapse, with European indexes closing in the green and providing mild support to US futures.
Crypto markets recover from weekend bloodbath but not for long
Bitcoin price has shown incredible elasticity after it snapped back after dipping below a stable support level. This quick but small recovery has caused some altcoins to bounce massively.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!