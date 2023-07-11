- USD/CHF eyes 2021 low at 0.8757 after the pair slid past the prior’s YTD low of 0.8819.
- RSI and RoC give mixed signals, warranting USD/CHF traders from opening fresh positions ahead of US CPI data
- Immediate resistance lies at the 0.8800 mark, while support lies at 0.8757.
USD/CHF plunges to new two-year lows as the greenback falls sharply ahead of the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the United States (US). At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.8799, down 1.04%, after hitting a high of 0.8918.
USD/CHF Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The USD/CHF remains downward biased and set to extend its losses to fresh multi-year lows, with the 2021 yearly low in sight at 0.8757. Notably, the USD/CHF peaked just below the 0.9000 figure, which capped the pair’s rallies since April 2023.
As the USD/CHF continues to trend lower, below 0.8800, the next support emerged at 0.8757. A breach of the latter will expose the 0.8750, followed by the 0.8700. As the pair edged lower, a divergence between the USD/CHF price action printing lower lows, the three-day Rate of Change (RoC) shows sellers are losing some momentum. Nevertheless, mixed signals between the latter and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), depicting sellers remain in charge, could refrain traders from opening fresh shorts before releasing crucial US economic data.
Contrarily, the USD/CHF first resistance would emerge at the 0.8800 mark. Once cleared, the USD/CHF could reach the June 16 swing low-turned resistance at 0.8902 before challenging the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.8942.
USD/CHF Price Action – Daily chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8797
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0057
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.64
|Today daily open
|0.8854
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8957
|Daily SMA50
|0.8982
|Daily SMA100
|0.9067
|Daily SMA200
|0.9277
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8918
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8852
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9005
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8876
|Previous Monthly High
|0.912
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8902
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8877
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8893
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8831
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8809
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8765
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8897
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8941
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8963
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
