USD/CHF Price Analysis: Looks set to renew two-year low as Fed considers policy-tightening pause

- USD/CHF has faced an intense sell-off as the Fed delivered neutral interest rate guidance.
- The USD Index looks vulnerable above 101.07 as fears of the US debt ceiling issue are accelerating swiftly.
- US Treasury has already conveyed that it will be out of funds by early June.
The USD/CHF pair witnessed massive offers from investors on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve (Fed) delivered neutral guidance after hiking interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.00-5.25%. The Swiss Franc asset has refreshed its two-year low at 0.8820 and is expected to display more downside as the US Dollar Index (DXY) is failing to show evidence of getting confident support.
The USD Index looks vulnerable above its crucial support of 101.07 as fears of the US debt ceiling issue are accelerating swiftly. The White House is not ready for negotiations over the cost of the President’s spending initiatives. US Treasury has already conveyed that it will be out of funds by early June, which would cost 8.3 million jobs and a 6.1% reduction in economic output reported by the White House Council of Economic Advisors.
Meanwhile, S&P500 futures have recovered their entire losses and has turned positive, portraying a recovery in the risk appetite of investors.
USD/CHF is declining towards the crucial support plotted horizontally from 08 January 2021 low at 0.8758. The supply area for US Dollar bulls is placed in a range of 0.8984-0.9000 range on a weekly scale. The 10-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.9041 is consistently acting as a barricade for the US Dollar bulls.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, conveying that the downside momentum is extremely solid.
A breakdown of the intraday low at 0.8820 will drag the asset toward 01 January 201 low at 0.8794 followed by January 2021 low at 0.8758.
In an alternate scenario, a confident move above the psychological resistance at 0.9000, US Dollar bulls will drive the asset towards April 07 low and high at 0.9034 and 0.9082 respectively.
USD/CHF weekly chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8827
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|0.8838
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8955
|Daily SMA50
|0.9136
|Daily SMA100
|0.9192
|Daily SMA200
|0.9437
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8932
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8833
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8976
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8852
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9198
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8852
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8871
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8894
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8803
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8769
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8704
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8902
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8967
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9001
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD soars above 0.6670 on upbeat Aussie Trade Balance data, Caixin Manufacturing PMI slips
The AUD/USD pair has climbed swiftly above 0.6670 on upbeat Australian Trade Balance data. The Australian Bureau of Statistics has reported upbeat Trade Balance data. The economic data has jumped to 15,269M, higher than the estimates of 12,650M and the former release of 13,870M.
EUR/USD bulls cheer Fed’s hesitance near 1.1110 hurdle despite banking crisis, ECB eyed
EUR/USD seesaws around intraday high as bulls take a breather after a three-day uptrend near 1.1090 heading into the key European trading session on Thursday. The Euro pair refreshed its weekly high after the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) hidden dovish monetary policy announcements.
Gold retreats from record top below $2,100, US NFP eyed
Gold price eases to around $2,055 after refreshing the all-time high to $2,080 during the early hours of Thursday‘s Asian session. The yellow metal initially cheered the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) dovish rate hike before the fears surrounding the United States default and banking crisis prod XAU/USD bulls.
US SEC reconsiders decision to label digital assets, smart or careful?
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reconsidered a move to regulate the crypto sector on May 3, erasing what would have been its first official definition of "digital asset" amid the latest hedge fund rule.
FOMC raises rates by 25 bps but signals “Hawkish Pause”
As widely expected, the FOMC raised its target range for the fed funds rate by 25 bps today. The Committee has now hiked rates by 500 bps since March 2022, the fastest pace of monetary tightening since the early 1980s.