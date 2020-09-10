USD/CHF Price Analysis: Key SMAs probe break of weekly support line above 0.9100

  • USD/CHF sellers attack 200-bar SMA, at lowest since Friday, after breaking one-week-old support line the previous day.
  • RSI conditions suggest pullback, monthly horizontal resistance keeps questioning the bulls.

USD/CHF drops to 0.9111, down 0.15% on a day, during the pre-European session on Thursday. Although the downside break of an ascending trend line from September 01 favors the pair sellers, 200 and 100-bar SMAs restrict immediate downside.

Other than the 200 and 100-bar SMAs, respectively around 0.9110 and 0.9100, the RSI’s nearness to the oversold territory also challenges the bears.

Even so, the quote’s sustained downside past-0.9100 can have 0.9050 and 0.9010 as intermediate halts before challenging the multi-week low of 0.8999 flashed during the September start.

On the contrary, the pair’s pullback moves can aim for 0.9160 but a horizontal area since August 03, close to 0.9200, will keep the buyers away.

USD/CHF four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9112
Today Daily Change -12 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.13%
Today daily open 0.9124
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9099
Daily SMA50 0.9206
Daily SMA100 0.9411
Daily SMA200 0.9558
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.919
Previous Daily Low 0.912
Previous Weekly High 0.9163
Previous Weekly Low 0.8999
Previous Monthly High 0.9242
Previous Monthly Low 0.8999
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9147
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9164
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.91
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9075
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9029
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.917
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9215
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.924

 

 

