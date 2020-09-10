USD/CHF Price Analysis: Key SMAs probe break of weekly support line above 0.9100

USD/CHF sellers attack 200-bar SMA, at lowest since Friday, after breaking one-week-old support line the previous day.

RSI conditions suggest pullback, monthly horizontal resistance keeps questioning the bulls.

USD/CHF drops to 0.9111, down 0.15% on a day, during the pre-European session on Thursday. Although the downside break of an ascending trend line from September 01 favors the pair sellers, 200 and 100-bar SMAs restrict immediate downside.

Other than the 200 and 100-bar SMAs, respectively around 0.9110 and 0.9100, the RSI’s nearness to the oversold territory also challenges the bears.

Even so, the quote’s sustained downside past-0.9100 can have 0.9050 and 0.9010 as intermediate halts before challenging the multi-week low of 0.8999 flashed during the September start.

On the contrary, the pair’s pullback moves can aim for 0.9160 but a horizontal area since August 03, close to 0.9200, will keep the buyers away.

USD/CHF four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected