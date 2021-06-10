USD/CHF Price Analysis: Keeps bounce off yearly support around mid-0.8900s

- USD/CHF snaps four-day downtrend but lacks upside momentum.
- Two-month-old falling trend line, 50-day EMA adds to the upside filters.
USD/CHF consolidates the latest losses around 0.8960, up 0.05% intraday, as European traders brace for Brussels’ bell on Thursday.
In doing so, the quote keeps the previous day’s U-turn from the lowest since February 17 even as the Momentum line struggles in the negative territory.
Hence, the pair’s upside momentum needs further strength, which in turn seeks a clear break of May 10 low of 0.8985 for confirmation.
It should, however, be noted that a downward sloping trend line from mid-April and 50-day EMA, respectively around 0.9030 and 0.9060, preceded by the 0.9000 threshold, also test the USD/CHF bulls.
Meanwhile, USD/CHF sellers have a tough task on hand, to break the 0.8925-15 support zone, before extending the south-run from April.
Also acting as the challenges for the pair bears, below 0.8915, are lows marked during February and late April, around 0.8870 and 0.8840 in that order.
USD/CHF daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.896
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|0.8956
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8991
|Daily SMA50
|0.9104
|Daily SMA100
|0.9108
|Daily SMA200
|0.9072
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8972
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8926
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9054
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8947
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9165
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.893
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8944
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8954
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8931
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8906
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8885
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8976
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8997
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9022
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks depressed below 1.2200 ahead of ECB, US inflation
EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.2200 ahead of a busy docket. The US dollar shrugs off weaker Treasury yields. The ECB eyed for economic outlook. The US CPI needs stronger-than-forecast print to keep the dollar afloat.
GBP/USD remains poised to drop below 1.4100, US CPI eyed
GBP/USD treads water above 1.4100 ahead of the London open. The US dollar remains steady and exerts pressure on the pair. Brexit concerns, Delta strain added to the British pound struggle. US inflation awaited.
Gold extends losses below $1,900 ahead of ECB, US inflation
Gold remains pressured for the third consecutive day below $1900 as sellers attack weekly bottom. US dollar trades firmer while Treasury yields nurse losses, as traders await the key US Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the European Central Bank (ECB) outcomes.
XLM price in search of foothold to advance 33%
XLM price saw a nice leg up as it rallied with the rest of the crypto market on Wednesday. However, the exhaustion of buying pressure seems apparent as red candlesticks evolve. Stellar could slide lower to tag an immediate support barrier or retest the recent swing low.
US CPI May Preview: Inflation angst is coming
When the Federal Reserve moved its price measurement to inflation averaging last September the governors were carefully insulating rate policy from this year’s expected acceleration in consumer costs.