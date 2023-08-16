USD/CHF Price Analysis: Investors await directions and hold steady near 0.8790

Analysing the daily chart, the technical outlook for the USD/CHF is neutral to bullish, suggesting that the bulls are gaining momentum but still do not have the upperhand in the short term. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) displays a bullish bias with an ascending slope above its middle point, while the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) shows neutral green bars. To add to that, the pair is above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) but below the 100 and 200-day SMAs, suggesting that despite the recent bearish sentiment, the bulls are still resilient, holding some momentum but that the bears are in command on the bigger picture.

As the US economy is holding strong and inflation is decelerating, investors want to see the FOMC member's stance regarding the following decisions. Jerome Powell stated that the decision will depend on incoming data so the recent data points out that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will probability hike on more time this cycle. In line with that, the odds of a 25 basis point hike in the next November meeting rose nearly to 40% according to the World Interest Rate Possibilities (WIRP) tool.

The USD/CHF pair trades flat on Wednesday with mild gains near the 0.8790 area. On the USD side, strong Building Permits and Housing starts from July failed to trigger a reaction in the Greenback as markets are focused on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes from the July meeting, to be released later in the session.

