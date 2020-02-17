USD/CHF Price Analysis: Greenback grinds to fresh 2020 highs

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CHF starts the week by printing fresh 2020 highs. 
  • The rising wedge formation can limit bullish advances. 
 

USD/CHF daily chart

 
USD/CHF is easing after hitting new 2020 highs this Monday. The spot is trading below the 100/200-day simple moving averages suggesting an overall bearish momentum.
 

USD/CHF four-hour chart

 
The market broke above the 0.9800 figure while trading above the main SMAs. If buyers keep the market above the 0.9800 figure it might be considered as a bullish sign which can yield further gains above the 0.9830 and 0.9850 levels. On the flip side, a daily close below the 0.9800 figure could see a weakening of the market towards the 0.9770 level. 
 
 
Resistance: 0.9830, 0.9850, 0.9870
Support: 0.9800, 0.9770, 0.9730
 

Additional key levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9814
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 0.9819
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9724
Daily SMA50 0.9743
Daily SMA100 0.9836
Daily SMA200 0.9864
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9823
Previous Daily Low 0.9785
Previous Weekly High 0.9823
Previous Weekly Low 0.974
Previous Monthly High 0.9768
Previous Monthly Low 0.9613
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9808
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.98
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9795
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9771
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9757
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9833
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9847
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9871

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD nears 1.3000 after Johnson's Brexit remarks

GBP/USD nears 1.3000 after Johnson's Brexit remarks

GBP/USD is retreating toward 1.30 after UK PM Johnson said that he is "not seeking anything special from the EU" in upcoming talks. France's foreign minister said both sides could "rip off each other."

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD hovers around the 34-month lows amid growth concerns

EUR/USD hovers around the 34-month lows amid growth concerns

EUR/USD is trading below 1.0850, just above the lowest since April 2017. Concerns about eurozone growth are weighing on the common currency. Markets are watching coronavirus developments. 

EUR/USD News

Bitcoin dominance take control of an overheated market

Bitcoin dominance take control of an overheated market

The Bitcoin Dominance chart hits key supports and bounces, impacting the crypto market. Price drops can be seen as buying opportunities, patience comes into play.

Read more

Gold rebounds modestly, trades above $1,580

Gold rebounds modestly, trades above $1,580

The troy ounce of the precious metal rose nearly $15 last week as investors continued to react to headlines surrounding the coronavirus outbreak. With the new week kicking off in a calm manner, the XAU/USD pair is consolidating last week's gains.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures