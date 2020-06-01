USD/CHF Price Analysis: Greenback finds support near the 0.9600 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CHF is finding some decent support near the 0.9600 figure. 
  • USD/CHF is challenging the May’s lows. 
 

USD/CHF four-hour chart

 
After challenging the May’s lows near the 0.9600 figure, USD/CHF is bouncing from the support level. A successful bullish recovery would send the quote near the 0.9650 and 0.9700 levels on the way up. On the other hand, support can be seen near the 0.9600 and 0.9580 levels.  
   

Additional key levels 

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9612
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 0.9615
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9698
Daily SMA50 0.9696
Daily SMA100 0.9684
Daily SMA200 0.9782
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.965
Previous Daily Low 0.9602
Previous Weekly High 0.9736
Previous Weekly Low 0.9602
Previous Monthly High 0.9784
Previous Monthly Low 0.9589
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.962
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9632
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9594
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9574
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9545
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9643
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9671
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9692

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.



