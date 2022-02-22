USD/CHF Price Analysis: Five-week-long support tests bears around 0.9150

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF remains pressured around monthly low after declining the most in three weeks.
  • Bearish MACD signals, sustained trading below the key DMAs keep sellers hopeful.
  • Sellers can aim for ascending support line from June 2021 on breaking 0.9155.

USD/CHF holds onto the previous day’s bearish bias around 0.9160-55 heading into Tuesday’s European session.

The Swiss currency (CHF) pair dropped the most in three weeks on Monday amid a broad risk-off mood. However, an upward sloping trend line from January 13 restricts the quote’s immediate downside near 0.9155.

It should be noted, however, that the bearish MACD signals join the pair’s successful trading below the 50-DMA and 200-DMA, to favor sellers targeting an eight-month-old support line near 0.9120.

In a case where USD/CHF drops below 0.9120, the 2022 bottom surrounding 0.9090 will be in focus.

On the flip side, corrective pullback needs validation from the 200-DMA level of 0.9180 before directing buyers towards the 50-DMA, close to 0.9200 by the press time.

Should USD/CHF rally beyond 0.9200, a downward sloping resistance line from January 31, around 0.9250, may lure the pair buyers.

USD/CHF: Daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9162
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.03%
Today daily open 0.9165
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9236
Daily SMA50 0.9203
Daily SMA100 0.9213
Daily SMA200 0.9178
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9217
Previous Daily Low 0.915
Previous Weekly High 0.9274
Previous Weekly Low 0.9188
Previous Monthly High 0.9343
Previous Monthly Low 0.9092
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9176
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9192
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9138
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9111
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9071
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9205
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9244
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9272

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD steadies near 1.1300 as markets eye geopolitics

EUR/USD steadies near 1.1300 as markets eye geopolitics

EUR/USD seems to have steadied around 1.1300 after touching a fresh weekly low of 1.1288 early Tuesday. Investors remain cautious while awaiting headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The economic docket will feature the German IFO sentiment survey and US PMI data.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure near 1.3600

GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure near 1.3600

GBP/USD is struggling to gain traction after closing flat on Monday and trades around 1.3600 early Tuesday. The risk-averse market environment amid heightened geopolitical tensions is helping the greenback preserve its strength ahead of US Markit PMI data.

GBP/USD News

GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure near 1.3600

GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure near 1.3600

GBP/USD is struggling to gain traction after closing flat on Monday and trades around 1.3600 early Tuesday. The risk-averse market environment amid heightened geopolitical tensions is helping the greenback preserve its strength ahead of US Markit PMI data.

GBP/USD News

Cardano daily transaction volume surges but ADA prices slump

Cardano daily transaction volume surges but ADA prices slump

The Cardano blockchain has experienced an explosion in on-chain activity and now trails only Bitcoin in current 24-hour transaction volume, surpassing Ethereum in the process according to Messari.  ADA currently has $17.04 B in 24-hour transaction volume.

Read more

US Markit PMIs Preview: Services sector has room for upside surprise, boosting the dollar Premium

US Markit PMIs Preview: Services sector has room for upside surprise, boosting the dollar

Markit's Services PMI is expected to rise to only 53 points, barely in growth territory. America's largest sector has likely rebounded much faster from the Omicron-related slowdown. The dollar has room to rise in response to the data.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures