As an alternate scenario, if the USD/CHF pair reclaims the 20-day EMA, that could send the pair climbing to 0.9300, followed by the January 12 high of 0.9360, ahead of the 0.9400 mark.

The USD/CHF is neutral-to-downward biased and continues to trade beneath the confluence of a three-month-old downslope trendline and the 20-day EMA. Although the bias suggests further downside, since December 2022, the USD/CHF bottomed around the February 2022 low of 0.9150 and remains unable to crack it. Therefore, bears need to clear the latter, to open the door towards 0.9100 first and then the 0.9000 figure.

After failing to clear 0.9360 during the last week, the USD/CHF is extending its downtrend to four consecutive days, staying just below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which sits at around 0.9282, acting as a solid resistance. Hence, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9213, below its opening price by 0.44%.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.