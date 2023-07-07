- USD/CHF plunges to a two-month low of 0.8889, down 0.72%, due to weaker-than-expected US labor data and a weakened US Dollar.
- The pair breaches a two-month support trendline, extending losses below 0.8900.
- The next target is the year-to-date low of 0.8819, pending a breakthrough of the 0.8850 psychological level.
- If buyers reclaim 0.8900, initial resistance lies at 0.8950, followed by the 20-day EMA at 0.8967 and the 50-day EMA at 0.8997.
USD/CHF dives into a new two-month-old on Friday after labor data from the United States (US) was softer than expected, weakening the US Dollar (USD). Earlier, the USD/CHF hit a daily high of 0.8970, which dropped below the 0.8900 figure on the data release. The USD/CHF is trading at 0.8889, down 0.72%.
USD/CHF Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a daily chart perspective, the USD/CHF extended its losses past the 0.8900 mark after breaking a two-month-old support trendline. That exacerbated the USD/CHF fall below the June 16 swing low of 0.8901, intermediate support opening the door for a test of the year-to-date (YTD) low of 0.8819. Nevertheless, the USD/CHF must surpass the 0.8850 psychological level on its way down.
Notably, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator and the three-day Rate of Change (RoC) suggested that sellers remain in charge, as both turned bearish.
Conversely, if USD/CHF buyers reclaim 0.8900, the first resistance would emerge at 0.8950. A breach of the latter, the USD/CHF could rally to the 20-day EMA at 0.8967, followed by the 50-day EMA at 0.8997. A breach of the latter will put into play the 0.9000 figure.
USD/CHF Price Action – Daily chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8888
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0064
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.71
|Today daily open
|0.8952
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8976
|Daily SMA50
|0.8985
|Daily SMA100
|0.9074
|Daily SMA200
|0.9287
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8998
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8951
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9017
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8912
|Previous Monthly High
|0.912
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8902
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8969
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.898
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8936
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.892
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8889
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8983
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9014
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.903
