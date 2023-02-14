USD/CHF Price Analysis: Extends break of fortnight-old support towards 0.9160

- USD/CHF takes offers to renew intraday low, stretching pullback from weekly top.
- Clear downside break of short-term key trend line, SMA joins downbeat oscillators to favor bearish bias.
- Recovery remains elusive unless crossing five-week-old resistance line.
USD/CHF prints mild losses around 0.9180 heading into Tuesday’s European session, stretching the previous day’s downside break of the key support ahead of the all-important US inflation data.
Not only the downside break of the 100-SMA and a two-week-old ascending trend line but bearish MACD signals and downbeat RSI (14), not oversold, also favor the USD/CHF bears.
That said, a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since January 09, close to 0.9165-60, appears imminent support for the Swiss currency pair to test.
Following that, the 0.9100 round figure and the previous monthly low near 0.9085 could act as intermediate halts before directing the USD/CHF bears toward the monthly bottom surrounding 0.9060.
Meanwhile, recovery moves appear elusive unless crossing the convergence of the 100-SMA and the aforementioned support line, close to 0.9210.
Even if the USD/CHF manages to stay firmer past 0.9210, a downward-sloping resistance line from January 06, near 0.9260, could act as the last defense of the pair bears.
Overall, USD/CHF remains bearish as traders brace for the key US inflation data. However, the downside room appears limited.
USD/CHF: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9178
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17%
|Today daily open
|0.9194
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9203
|Daily SMA50
|0.9262
|Daily SMA100
|0.9517
|Daily SMA200
|0.9601
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.926
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9191
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9291
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.916
|Previous Monthly High
|0.941
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9085
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9218
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9234
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.917
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9146
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9102
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9239
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9284
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9307
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD seesaws near 200-day EMA hurdle as UK jobs report, US CPI loom
GBP/USD bulls take a breather around mid-1.2100s heading into Tuesday’s London open, after posting the biggest daily jump in a month. In doing so, the Cable pair fails to cheer the US Dollar weakness as traders seem cautious ahead of the UK jobs report.
EUR/USD advances towards 1.0770 as USD Index struggles to find cushion ahead of US CPI
The EUR/USD pair refreshed its day’s high around 1.0730 and is hovering around it continuously in the Tokyo session. The major currency pair is expected to continue its upside momentum as the US Dollar Index (DXY) is struggling to place feet ahead of the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.
Gold could resume drop toward $1,825 on hot US Consumer Price Index Premium
Gold bulls are coming up for the last dance on Tuesday, lifting Gold price from six-week lows of $1,850. Investors gear up for the main event risk of this week, the all-important United States Consumer Price Index data for January.
Bitcoin whales are buying the dip despite sell signals, and it makes sense
Bitcoin price shows a clear sign of exhaustion after its explosive move in 2023. The first leg of a downswing has begun, but further confirmation is required to know where BTC is headed.
Markets today - US inflation, Manchester United, oil, gold
It's been a promising start to the week in financial markets, albeit one built on surprising optimism ahead of US inflation report. I would expect to see a little more apprehension, even anxiety, in the run-up to the release after the jobs report left investors on edge.