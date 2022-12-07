- Broad US Dollar weakness across the board, a headwind for the USD/CHF.
- A falling wedge in the USD/CHF daily chart suggests the pair might break upwards
- USD/CHF: A break below 0.9326 might pave the way to 0.9300; otherwise, a rally to 0.9400 is on the cards.
The USD/CHF extends its losses for two consecutive trading sessions, down by a minuscule 0.22%, after hitting a daily high of 0.9437. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9396, as the US Dollar Index (DXY) plunges 0.51%.
USD/CHF Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a daily chart perspective, the USD/CHF daily chart suggests the pair is downward biased. Since mid-November, the USD/CHF has formed a falling wedge, a bullish continuation chart pattern, which appeared, following the massive swing from around 2022 highs of 1.0147, towards the last week’s 0.9326 low. Therefore, the USD/CHF might consolidate between the wedge boundaries before breaking upwards/downwards.
Oscillators give mixed signals, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) aiming downwards, while the Rate of Change (RoC) portrays selling pressure fading. Unless the USD/CHF breaks below 0.9326 and poses a challenge to break the wedge on the downside, that could lay the ground for a test of the 0.9300 figure.
As an alternate scenario, the USD/CHF first resistance would be the 0.9400 figure, followed by the September 13 daily low-turned-resistance at 0.9479, followed by the wedge’s top-trendline at 0.9505, and the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) At 0.9510.
USD/CHF Key Technical Levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9399
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|0.9417
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.949
|Daily SMA50
|0.9762
|Daily SMA100
|0.9701
|Daily SMA200
|0.9644
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9456
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9381
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9548
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9326
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0148
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9357
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.941
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9427
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.938
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9343
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9304
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9455
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9493
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.953
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
