USD/CHF is vulnerable as the spot consolidates losses.

The level to beat for bears is the 0.9770 support level.

USD/CHF daily chart

After hitting fresh 2020 highs, USD/CHF erased gains and tumbles near five-day lows. The spot is trading below the 100/200-day simple moving averages suggesting an overall bearish momentum in the long term.

USD/CHF four-hour chart

The market is consolidating last week’s losses in the 0.9800/0.9770 zone while challenging the 100 SMA on the four-hour chart. As USD/CHF is weakening the spot is vulnerable to the downside, especially on a break below the 0.9770 support level which can lead to an extension towards the 0.9730 and 0.9710 levels. The 0.9800 figure and 0.9830 levels are seen as resistances on any bullish attempt.

Resistance: 0.9800, 0.9830, 0.9850

Support: 0.9770, 0.9730, 0.9710

Additional key levels

USD/CHF Overview Today last price 0.9798 Today Daily Change 0.0010 Today Daily Change % 0.10 Today daily open 0.9788 Trends Daily SMA20 0.9761 Daily SMA50 0.9739 Daily SMA100 0.9827 Daily SMA200 0.9856 Levels Previous Daily High 0.9816 Previous Daily Low 0.9765 Previous Weekly High 0.9851 Previous Weekly Low 0.977 Previous Monthly High 0.9768 Previous Monthly Low 0.9613 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9784 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9796 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9763 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9738 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9712 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9815 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9841 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9866