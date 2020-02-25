USD/CHF Price Analysis: Dollar vulnerable below 0.9800 figure vs. Swiss franc

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CHF is vulnerable as the spot consolidates losses. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 0.9770 support level. 
 

USD/CHF daily chart

 
After hitting fresh 2020 highs, USD/CHF erased gains and tumbles near five-day lows. The spot is trading below the 100/200-day simple moving averages suggesting an overall bearish momentum in the long term.
 

USD/CHF four-hour chart

 
The market is consolidating last week’s losses in the 0.9800/0.9770 zone while challenging the 100 SMA on the four-hour chart. As USD/CHF is weakening the spot is vulnerable to the downside, especially on a break below the 0.9770 support level which can lead to an extension towards the 0.9730 and 0.9710 levels. The 0.9800 figure and 0.9830 levels are seen as resistances on any bullish attempt.   
 
 
 
Resistance: 0.9800, 0.9830, 0.9850
Support: 0.9770, 0.9730, 0.9710
 

Additional key levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9798
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 0.9788
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9761
Daily SMA50 0.9739
Daily SMA100 0.9827
Daily SMA200 0.9856
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9816
Previous Daily Low 0.9765
Previous Weekly High 0.9851
Previous Weekly Low 0.977
Previous Monthly High 0.9768
Previous Monthly Low 0.9613
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9784
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9796
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9763
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9738
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9712
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9815
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9841
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9866

 

