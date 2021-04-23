USD/CHF Price Analysis: Depressed below 0.9200 on Thursday’s bearish Doji

USD/CHF stays pressured following a bearish candlestick formation of the previous day.

Sustained trading below 50-day SMA, downbeat MACD also backs sellers to eye 200-day SMA.

USD/CHF holds lower ground near 0.9167, down 0.03% intraday, ahead of Friday’s European session. In doing so, the major currency pair respects Thursday’s bearish Doji, as well as seller-supportive MACD conditions.

Also backing the USD/CHF bears is the pair’s sustained trading below 50-day SMA, which in turn highlights another attempt to revisit the 200-day SMA level of 0.9089.

During the fall, the weekly bottom surrounding 0.9130 and the 0.9100 round-figure may offer intermediate halts.

Meanwhile, an upside break of the 0.9200 threshold will defy the bearish Doji and could direct the USD/CHF prices toward a 50-day SMA level of 0.9220. It’s worth mentioning that the previous month’s lows add strength to the 0.9220 hurdle.

In a case where the quote rises beyond 0.9220, USD/CHF bulls may not refrain to target mid-March tops near 0.9320 wherein the 0.9250 level can act as a buffer during the rise.

USD/CHF daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected