- USD/CHF is subdued but looms around the 50-day EMA, at around 0.9282.
- In the short term, the USD/CHF is range-though slightly tilted upwards, and it might rise to 0.9300.
USD/CHF edges higher above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.9221 and is threatening to register a daily close above Wednesday’s high of 0.9262, cementing a bullish continuation in the USD/CHF. At the time of typing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9256 after hitting a daily low of 0.9213.
As the Asian session begins, the USD/CHF daily chart depicts the pair distanced from the 20-day EMA and threatened to break the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.9282, though it fell short and retraced. Traders should be aware that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shifted to bullish territory, but it’s flat, meaning buyers are getting a respite before launching an assault on the 50-day EMA. As an alternate scenario, If the USD/CHF tumbles below the 20-day EMA at 0.9221, that would expose the 0.9200 figure, followed by the current week low of 0.9139.
On an intraday time frame, the USD/CHF 4-Hour chart suggests the pair is sideways, within the 0.9160/0.9260 range, but the jump from YTD lows at around 0.9059 opened the door for further upside.
A breach of 0.9260 will expose the 0.9300 figure, which would be up for grabs. A move upward and January 12 at 0.9360 would be the bears’ next line of defense, followed by the psychological 0.9400 mark.
On the downside, sellers need to break below the 200-EMA at 0.9242. Once done, the confluence of the 20/50 EMA around 0.9220/30 would be tested ahead of 0.9200.
USD/CHF 4-Hour chart
USD/CHF Key technical levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9254
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|0.9237
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9206
|Daily SMA50
|0.9254
|Daily SMA100
|0.9505
|Daily SMA200
|0.9594
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9263
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9212
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9291
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.916
|Previous Monthly High
|0.941
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9085
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9243
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9231
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9212
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9186
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.916
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9263
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9288
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9314
