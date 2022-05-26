- USD/CHF fades bounce off monthly low, sidelined of late.
- Bearish MACD signals, clear downside break of previous support keeps sellers hopeful.
- One-month-old horizontal area, 21-DMA adds to the upside filters.
USD/CHF struggles to defend the previous day’s bounce off a one-month low, floating around 0.9615 during Thursday’s quiet Asian session after snapping a two-day downtrend the previous day.
The Swiss currency (CHF) pair’s inability to cross the 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) level of March-May upside, around 0.9630, joins bearish MACD signals to challenge short-term buyers.
Also keeping the bears hopeful is the existence of the support-turned-resistance line from March 31 and a monthly horizontal area, respectively near 0.9665 and 0.9700.
Meanwhile, pullback moves could aim for the 50-DMA retest, at 0.9565 by the press time, ahead of challenging the 61.8% Fibo. near 0.9525.
Should the USD/CHF prices drop below 0.9525, the pair sellers won’t hesitate to conquer the 0.9500 threshold while targeting the latest April swing low surrounding 0.9455.
USD/CHF: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9616
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|0.962
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9829
|Daily SMA50
|0.9561
|Daily SMA100
|0.9395
|Daily SMA200
|0.9304
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9642
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9598
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0064
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9694
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9759
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9221
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9625
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9615
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9598
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9576
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9554
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9642
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9664
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9686
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD buyers attack 0.7100 amid sluggish Asian session, second-tier Aussie data eyed
AUD/USD grinds higher after bouncing off 21-DMA, eyes to snap two-day downtrend. The pair picks up bids to refresh intraday high around 0.7100, extending the previous day’s rebound from 0.7035, amid broad US dollar weakness. RBA’s Ellis hints at more rate rises, FOMC Minutes raised doubts on rate lifts post-September.
EUR/USD eyes to regain 1.0700 post-Fed Minutes, US GDP in focus
EUR/USD stays on the way to reverse the pullback from a monthly high, picking up bids to 1.0685 during early Thursday morning in Asia. Second reading of Q1 2022 US GDP, Jobless Claims and housing data to decorate calendar amid multiple holidays in Europe.
Gold defends bounce off weekly support near $1,850 ahead of US GDP
Gold treads water around $1,855, defending the previous day’s corrective pullback from a one-week-old support line during Thursday’s Asian session as sluggish markets and a lack of major data/events seem to restrict the metal’s immediate moves.
What needs to happen for Axie Infinity price to recover
Axie Infinity price displays reasons to believe in further momentum to the upside. Traders should approach the digital asset with relative caution, looking for one more fake-out before the rally occurs. Axie Infinity price appears to be unfolding as an extended impulse wave down.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!