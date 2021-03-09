USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bears can ignore SNB official-led bounce towards 0.9300

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF pauses the heaviest declines in 14 weeks around weekly low.
  • SNB’s vice-Chair Zurbruegg welcomes recent weakening of the Swiss franc. 
  • Downside break of two-week-old rising trend line, 100-HMA favor bears.

USD/CHF consolidates the heaviest fall in three months around 0.9280 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. In addition to the bears’ cautious mood ahead of the key US stimulus, recent comments from the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Vice-Chair Fritz Zurbruegg also triggered the quote’s corrective pullback.

In his latest interview with the Swiss media (Blick newspaper), SNB’s Vice-Chair Zurbruegg welcomed recent weakness in the CHF while saying, “negative interest rates, currency market interventions remain necessary.”

Although the recent bounce eyes 100-HMA level of 0.9293, the 0.9300 threshold and the previous support line from February 26, at 0.9322 now, seem to guard short-term upside of the USD/CHF prices.

If at all, the USD/CHF bulls manage to regain above the support-turned-resistance line, the monthly high near 0.9375 may return to the chart.

Meanwhile, early Thursday’s high and Friday’s low, around 0.9255, offers immediate support during the pair’s further downside.

Also acting as the key support is the 200-HMA level of 0.9206 and the 0.9200 round-figure.

USD/CHF hourly chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9284
Today Daily Change -80 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.85%
Today daily open 0.9364
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9054
Daily SMA50 0.8955
Daily SMA100 0.8987
Daily SMA200 0.9123
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9364
Previous Daily Low 0.9289
Previous Weekly High 0.9319
Previous Weekly Low 0.9071
Previous Monthly High 0.9102
Previous Monthly Low 0.8871
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9335
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9317
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9314
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9264
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9239
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9389
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9414
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9464

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

AUD/USD: Consolidates recent gains around 0.7700 on RBA's Lowe, eyes on China inflation

Gold bulls eye US covid stimulus update for fresh moves above $1,700

EUR/USD struggles around 1.1900

Dogecoin price could reach $1, says billionaire Mark Cuban

US Dollar Index: Decent support emerged around 92.00

