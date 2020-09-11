USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bears attack 0.9100 on sustained weakness below 200-HMA

  • USD/CHF stays mildly offered after stepping back from 0.9109.
  • Bullish MACD restricts the pair’s further downside, bulls fear taking entries below 200-HMA.
  • 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement acts as immediate support.

USD/CHF drops to 0.9096, down 0.10% on a day, during the pre-European session on Friday. In doing so, the pair takes rounds to 50% Fibonacci retracement of its August 31 to September 08 upside while staying below 200-HMA.

Considering the pair’s extended weakness below the key HMA, sellers are likely to keep the reins and target a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.9075 during the immediate declines.

Though, the weekly low of 0.9048 will probe the bears targeting to refresh the monthly bottom near 0.9000.

Alternatively, an upside break of the recent high of 0.9109 may trigger the pair’s another attempt in crossing the key HMA level around 0.9120.

If at all the bulls manage to clear 0.9120 level, 0.9140 and 0.9160/65 can challenge their run-up to the monthly high of 0.9200.

It should be noted that the pair’s consolidation near the multi-month low increases the odds of its upside break than the otherwise case on a broader view.

USD/CHF hourly chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9098
Today Daily Change -8 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.09%
Today daily open 0.9106
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.91
Daily SMA50 0.9199
Daily SMA100 0.9405
Daily SMA200 0.9555
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9131
Previous Daily Low 0.9049
Previous Weekly High 0.9163
Previous Weekly Low 0.8999
Previous Monthly High 0.9242
Previous Monthly Low 0.8999
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.908
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.91
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.906
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9013
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8977
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9142
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9178
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9225

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

