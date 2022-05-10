- A time correction in the asset price will resume its upside rally after a potential trigger.
- The formation of Rising Wedge is advocating an upside break considering the broader context.
- The RSI (14) is oscillating in a bullish range of 60.00-80.00
The USD/CHF pair is hovering around Tuesday’s closing price at 0.9954 and is expected to continue its four-day winning streak led by a strong broader context. The asset has delivered a vertical upside move since the first trading session of April.
Despite the formation of a Rising Wedge chart pattern on a four-hour scale, the price action is not displaying any sign of exhaustion. Usually, a Rising Wedge depicts a bearish reversal on a downside break. However, the juggernaut move is betting over a resumption of the bullish momentum after a mild time correction.
The 20- and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 0.9906 and 0.9828 respectively are scaling sharply higher, which adds to the upside filters.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which signals more upside ahead.
Should the asset oversteps Tuesday’s high at 0.9975, the greenback bulls will send the asset towards the psychological resistance of 1.0000. A breach of the latter will drive the asset towards the 3 October 2019 at 1.0028.
On the flip side, a slippage below Monday’s low at 0.9890 will drag the asset towards the 4 May high at 0.9853, followed by the 50-EMA at 0.9828.
USD/CHF four-hour chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9958
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|0.9938
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9621
|Daily SMA50
|0.9426
|Daily SMA100
|0.9314
|Daily SMA200
|0.9262
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9966
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9874
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9892
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9707
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9759
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9221
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9931
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9909
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9886
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9835
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9795
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9978
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0018
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0069
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
