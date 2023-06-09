USD/CHF Price Analysis: 50-DMA challenges bears at two-week low

- USD/CHF remains depressed at the lowest levels in 13 days.
- Clear downside break of one-month-old ascending trend line, the first bearish MACD signal in many days favor Swiss Franc buyers.
- Recovery moves need validation from 100-DMA, RSI suggests continuation of downtrend.
USD/CHF bears take a breather at the lowest level in a fortnight, making rounds to 0.8990 heading into Friday’s European session. In doing so, the Swiss Franc (CHF) pair jostles with the 50-DMA support to extend the previous day’s fall, the biggest in seven months.
It should be noted that the major currency pair’s clear downside break of a one-month-old ascending support line triggered the quote’s major fall on Thursday.
That said, the quote’s latest inaction fails to push back the USD/CHF bears amid the MACD indicator’s first bearish signal since late April, as well as amid the steady RSI (14) line.
Hence, the sellers are to stay on the way to the multi-month low marked in May around 0.8820 even if the 50-DMA support of 0.8988 prods the south-run of late. With this, the Swiss Franc pair sellers may aim for the 0.8800 round figure.
Alternatively, an upside break of the previous support line stretched from early May, around 0.9085, isn’t an open invitation to the USD/CHF bulls.
The reason could be linked to the pair’s U-turn from the 100-DMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement of the March-May fall, respectively near 0.9120 and 0.9135.
USD/CHF: Daily chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8992
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|0.8991
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9034
|Daily SMA50
|0.8992
|Daily SMA100
|0.9121
|Daily SMA200
|0.9362
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9108
|Previous Daily Low
|0.899
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9148
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9014
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9148
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.882
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9035
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9063
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8951
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8912
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8833
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9069
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9147
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9187
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
