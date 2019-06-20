USD/CHF plunges to 5-month lows, around mid-0.9800s amid notable USD weakness

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The post-FOMC USD selloff showed little signs of easing on Thursday.
  • Technical selling below 0.9900 handle further accelerates the downfall.
  • The prevalent risk-on mood fails to lend any support or stall the decline.

The USD/CHF pair added to the overnight weakness and tumbled to five-month lows, around mid-0.9800s in the last hour.

Having failed to find acceptance above the key parity mark, the pair witnessed an intraday pullback from over two-week lows and continued losing ground through the mid-European session on Thursday.

The post-FOMC bearish pressure surrounding the US Dollar remains unabated and turned out to be one of the key factors behind the pair's sharp follow-through decline for the second consecutive session.

The Fed indicated the possibility of easier monetary policy later this year amid mounting concerns over a slowing economy and subdued inflation, which dragged the greenback to its lowest level in three months.

Adding to this, possibilities of some short-term trading stops being triggered on a sustained break below the 0.9900 handle further collaborated towards accelerating the downfall to the lowest level since early March.

Meanwhile, the prevailing risk-on mood, which tends to undermine demand for the Swiss Franc's relative safe-haven status, did little to inspire the bulls or lend any support and stall the ongoing steep decline. 

Next on tap will be the US economic docket - featuring the release of Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and the usual initial weekly jobless claims, which will be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9853
Today Daily Change -0.0090
Today Daily Change % -0.91
Today daily open 0.9943
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9978
Daily SMA50 1.0072
Daily SMA100 1.0039
Daily SMA200 0.9973
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0016
Previous Daily Low 0.9916
Previous Weekly High 0.9996
Previous Weekly Low 0.9885
Previous Monthly High 1.0227
Previous Monthly Low 1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9954
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9978
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9901
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9858
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9801
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0001
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0058
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0101

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

