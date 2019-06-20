USD/CHF plunges to 5-month lows, around mid-0.9800s amid notable USD weakness

- The post-FOMC USD selloff showed little signs of easing on Thursday.
- Technical selling below 0.9900 handle further accelerates the downfall.
- The prevalent risk-on mood fails to lend any support or stall the decline.
The USD/CHF pair added to the overnight weakness and tumbled to five-month lows, around mid-0.9800s in the last hour.
Having failed to find acceptance above the key parity mark, the pair witnessed an intraday pullback from over two-week lows and continued losing ground through the mid-European session on Thursday.
The post-FOMC bearish pressure surrounding the US Dollar remains unabated and turned out to be one of the key factors behind the pair's sharp follow-through decline for the second consecutive session.
The Fed indicated the possibility of easier monetary policy later this year amid mounting concerns over a slowing economy and subdued inflation, which dragged the greenback to its lowest level in three months.
Adding to this, possibilities of some short-term trading stops being triggered on a sustained break below the 0.9900 handle further collaborated towards accelerating the downfall to the lowest level since early March.
Meanwhile, the prevailing risk-on mood, which tends to undermine demand for the Swiss Franc's relative safe-haven status, did little to inspire the bulls or lend any support and stall the ongoing steep decline.
Next on tap will be the US economic docket - featuring the release of Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and the usual initial weekly jobless claims, which will be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9853
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0090
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.91
|Today daily open
|0.9943
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9978
|Daily SMA50
|1.0072
|Daily SMA100
|1.0039
|Daily SMA200
|0.9973
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0016
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9916
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9996
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9885
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0227
|Previous Monthly Low
|1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9954
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9978
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9901
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9858
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9801
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0001
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0058
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0101
