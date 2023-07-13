USD/CHF plummets to multi-year lows following US PPI figures

- USD/CHF recorded more than 0.85% losses on the day, falling below the 0.8600 mark.
- Following soft CPI and PPI figures from the US from June, investors take of the table an additional hike by the Fed past July.
- Jobless Claims decelerated in the week ending on July 7.
- Declining US Treasury yields made the DXY dive to lows since April 2022.
On Thursday, the USD/CHF tallied a six-day losing streak, falling below the 0.8600 mark for the first time since January 2015. In that sense, soft Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Produce Price Index (PPI) data from the US fueled a widespread USD weakness as its DXY index fell below the 100.00 level for the first time since April 2022.
The Producer Price Index (PPI) from the US from June came in at 0.1% MoM, less than the 0.2% anticipated, and the Core Figure came in at 2.4%, falling short of the 2.6% forecast. Furthermore, US Jobless Claims for the week ending July 7 slowed down. It was reported that 237K people filed their first state unemployment insurance claims, less than the consensus estimate of 250K and the previous figure of 249K.
The yields on US Treasury bonds are falling in response to the US data. The 2-year yield decreased to 4.62%, the 5-year rate to 3.85%, and the 10-year yield decreased to 3.77% all displaying more than 2% slides.
Despite this, the CME FedWatch tool indicates that investors continue to wager on a 25 basis point increase by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in July. The declining yields reflect a drop in the likelihood of a subsequent hike after July, which is now just about 15%, down from 40% at the beginning of the week.
On the CHF’s side, investors will eye the release of the Producer Price Index from Switzerland from June on Friday, expected to decline 0.2% MoM from the previous 0.3% reading.
USD/CHF Levels to watch
According to the daily chart, the daily chart suggests a bearish outlook for the USD/CHF. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pierced through the oversold threshold of 70.00, suggesting that an upwards correction may be on the horizon to consolidate the latest downward movements.
If there is an upwards correction, short-term resistance levels line up at 0.8665, 0.8700 and 0.8750. In case bears continue to gain momentum, supports are seen at 0.8500, 0.8360 and 0.8300 (January 15, 2015 low).
USD/CHF Daily chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8586
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0088
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.01
|Today daily open
|0.8674
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8927
|Daily SMA50
|0.8976
|Daily SMA100
|0.9056
|Daily SMA200
|0.9266
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.88
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8659
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9005
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8876
|Previous Monthly High
|0.912
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8902
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8713
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8746
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8622
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.857
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8481
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8764
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8852
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8905
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
