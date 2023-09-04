USD/CHF oscillates in a narrow range around 0.8850 ahead of Swiss GDP

The USD/CHF pair remains confined between 0.8852-0.8862 range during the early Asian trading hours on Monday. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the value of USD against six other major currencies, holds above the 104.00 mark, while the US bond yields have a volatile session following the US economic data . The 2-year yield currently trades around 4.87% after falling to a three-week low of 4.76% and the 10-year bonds trade near 4.18%. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.8855, losing 0.02% on the day. Data released on Friday showed that Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) for August in the US came in at 187,000, exceeding the estimate of 170,000 and July's reading of 157,000. The Unemployment Rate decreased considerably to 3.8%, compared to the market's estimate of 3.5% and the previous reading of 3.5%. The monthly Average Hourly Earnings increased by 0.2% instead of 0.3%. The US Dollar (USD) weakened across the board following the data released as traders anticipate that the Federal Reserve is likely to end the tightening cycle. However, the Greenback reversed its direction after the US PMI data. That said, the US Manufacturing PMI came in at 47.6 versus 46.4 previously and above market expectations of 47.0. On the other hand, the Swiss Real Retail Sales YoY for July came in at -2.2% versus 1.8% prior, the Swiss Federal Statistical Office reported last week. Additionally, the KOF Leading Indicator for August came in at 91.1 versus 92.01 prior and below the market consensus of 91.5. Finally, the ZEW Survey of Expectation for the same period fell to -38.6 from -32.6 the previous month and missed the expectation of -31.3. The weaker-than-expected Swiss data dragged the Swiss Franc (CHF) lower against its rivals. However, The renewed trade war tension between the US and China might benefit the traditional safe-haven CHF and act as a headwind for USD/CHF. US Commerce Secretary Raimondo said that China is making the situation more difficult. He added that a lack of a predictable environment and a fair playing field are the primary drivers affecting US business in China. On the weekend, Chinese President Xi Jinping stated at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing that China will encourage the integrated development of high-end manufacturing and modern service industries, according to Reuters. Looking ahead, market players will closely watch the Swiss Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter. The quarterly and annual growth number is expected to grow 0.1% and 0.5%, respectively. On the US docket, the US ISM Services PMI for August will be released on Wednesday. These figures could give a clear direction for the USD/CHF pair.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.