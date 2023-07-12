- USD/CHF plunges to an 8-year low as unexpected slowing US inflation raises doubts about Fed’s future rate hikes.
- Consumer Price Index shows inflation cooling, with core CPI indicating a more balanced supply-demand situation.
- With inflation above Fed’s 2% target, odds for a significant rate increase shrink, pressuring the US Dollar further.
USD/CHF plummeted in the North American session due to data from the United States (US) showing inflation is slowing at a fast pace, which means, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) might refrain from increasing rates twice toward the end of the year. Consequently, the USD/CHF dropped to an 8-year low at 0.8659. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF pair exchanges hands at 0.8682, down more than 1%.
US Dollar’s dip: Fed’s future rate hikes in question amid cooling inflation
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed that inflation in June in the US decelerated sharply, hitting 3.0% YoY, below estimates of 3.1%, as shown by the Consumer Price Index (CPI). Core CPI, which excludes the price of volatile items like food and energy, downtick 0.5%, from 5.3% YoY in May to 4.8% last month, indicating that supply and demand are more balanced. Nevertheless, inflation remains above the US Federal Reserve (Fed) 2% target, though it might refrain the Fed from increasing rates by two times toward the year-end.
In the meantime, the CME FedWatch Tool shows that the odds for a 25 basis points rate increase in the July meeting are at 92.4%, while the chances for additional interest rate increases diminished below 30%.
Hence, the USD/CHF pair extended its losses, as the major has fallen more than 100 pips of 1.30% in the day after hitting a daily high of 0.8794. Failure to crack the 0.8800 figure, alongside weaker data in the US, opened the door to extending the USD/CHF’s downtrend.
Federal Reserve had crossed the wires earlier in the New York session, led by Richmond Fed President Thomas Barking, saying. that inflation is too high and emphasizing he’s comfortable doing more to tackle inflation. Recently, the Minnesota Fed President Neil Kashkari noted that the fight against inflation must be won and that if it gets higher, hikes must be raised.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), a gauge of the buck’s value against a basket of peers, remained downward pressured, exchanging hands near two-year lows. The DXY sits at 100.597, losses 1.04%, undermined by US Treasury bond yields plunge.
USD/CHF Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a weekly chart perspective, the USD/CHF remains downward biased, extending its losses past the 2021 yearly low of 0.8757, which exacerbated a drop below the 0.8700 figure. Should be said, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned oversold, though still showing signs the downtrend is solid. That said, USD/CHF’s next support would emerge at the psychological 0.8600 price level, with sellers eyeing a challenge of 2015 low at 0.8300. Conversely, USD/CHF buyers must reclaim 0.8700 if they aim to shift the pair bias from downwards to neutral.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8677
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0117
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.33
|Today daily open
|0.8794
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8944
|Daily SMA50
|0.8979
|Daily SMA100
|0.9062
|Daily SMA200
|0.9272
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8868
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8793
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9005
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8876
|Previous Monthly High
|0.912
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8902
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8822
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.884
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8769
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8744
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8694
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8844
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8893
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8918
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends rally to fresh 2023-high above 1.1100
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced to its strongest level since March 2022 above 1.1100 on Wednesday. Headline inflation and core inflation in the US came in below analysts' estimate in June, triggering a fresh leg of USD selloff and boosting the pair.
USD/CAD falls toward 1.3150 on soft US CPI, BoC hike
USD/CAD came under heavy bearish pressure and declined to the 1.3150 area on Wednesday following the Bank of Canada's decision to raise the policy rate by 25 basis points to 5%. Earlier in the day, soft inflation data from the US triggered a USD selloff, weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD jumps to 15-month high above 1.2950
GBP/USD benefited from the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar on Wednesday and touched its strongest level in 15 months above 1.2950. Inflation in the US continued to soften in June, with the annual CPI arriving at 3%, compared to 4% in May.
Gold: XAU/USD flirts with $1,960 amid broad USD sell-off Premium
XAU/USD rallied on Wednesday, reaching an intraday high of $1,959.30 a troy ounce early in the American session, as the US Dollar collapsed following lower-than-anticipated inflation figures.
Top 3 token unlocks worth $75 million this week: APT, APE, IMX
While the crypto market continues to stall, Bitcoin (BTC), altcoins continue to suffer by association. Meanwhile, the Bitcoin mining narrative is setting camp, with institutions buying into the idea and market players hoping it will help drive BTC price to unprecedented highs.