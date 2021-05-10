USD/CHF: Next stop on the downside awaits at 0.8910 – Credit Suisse

USD/CHF closed the week below the 200-day average at 0.9084 after a sharp fall on Friday – which turns the bias of analysts at Credit Suisse to the downside, with next support at 0.8910.
Resistance sits at 0.9084/9102
“The broader downtrend is resuming and we turn our bias to the downside, with the next levels at 0.9000/8995, which is stalling the market this morning, then 0.8922/11, before 0.8871/62, which is an important price low.”
“With daily MACD accelerating lower and weekly MACD crossing back below MACDA, we would not even rule out a test of the 2021 low at 0.8757”
“Resistance now moves to the 200-day average at 0.9084/9102, which should now ideally cap to keep the risks directly lower. Above here, the next levels are seen at 0.9165.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
