USD/CHF New York Price Analysis: Dollar eases from session highs, trades below 0.9830 vs. Swiss franc

USD/CHF prints another 2020 high and retraces down in the New York session.

Bears are challenging the 0.9830 level.

USD/CHF daily chart

After hitting yet again a new 2020 high, USD/CHF is easing from session highs. The spot is trading below the 200-day simple moving averages suggesting an overall bearish momentum in the long term.

USD/CHF four-hour chart

Dollar/Swiss is trading in a rising wedge while challenging the 0.9830 support. Bears want a daily close below the 0.9830 level and the trendline and target the 0.9800 and 0.9770 levels. On the flip side bulls remain in control for now and are looking for a daily break above the 0.9850 level to hit 0.9870 and the 0.9900 figure.

Resistance: 0.9850, 0.9870, 0.9900

Support: 0.9830, 0.9800, 0.9770

Additional key levels