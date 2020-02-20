USD/CHF New York Price Analysis: Dollar eases from session highs, trades below 0.9830 vs. Swiss franc

By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CHF prints another 2020 high and retraces down in the New York session.
  • Bears are challenging the 0.9830 level. 
 

USD/CHF daily chart

 
After hitting yet again a new 2020 high, USD/CHF is easing from session highs. The spot is trading below the 200-day simple moving averages suggesting an overall bearish momentum in the long term.
 

USD/CHF four-hour chart

 
Dollar/Swiss is trading in a rising wedge while challenging the 0.9830 support. Bears want a daily close below the 0.9830 level and the trendline and target the 0.9800 and 0.9770 levels. On the flip side bulls remain in control for now and are looking for a daily break above the 0.9850 level to hit 0.9870 and the 0.9900 figure. 
 
 
Resistance: 0.9850, 0.9870, 0.9900
Support: 0.9830, 0.9800, 0.9770
 

Additional key levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9822
Today Daily Change -0.0016
Today Daily Change % -0.16
Today daily open 0.9838
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9745
Daily SMA50 0.9741
Daily SMA100 0.9831
Daily SMA200 0.9861
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9846
Previous Daily Low 0.9817
Previous Weekly High 0.9823
Previous Weekly Low 0.974
Previous Monthly High 0.9768
Previous Monthly Low 0.9613
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9835
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9828
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9822
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9805
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9793
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.985
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9862
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9878

 

 

