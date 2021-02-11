USD/CHF moves sideways around 0.8900 following sharp decline

- USD/CHF is consolidating weekly losses around 0.8900 on Thursday.
- Upbeat market mood seems to be capping CHF's gains.
- Focus shifts to weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from US.
The USD/CHF closed in the negative territory for the fourth straight day on Thursday and lost nearly 100 pips since the start of the week. With the market action turning subdued amid a lack of significant fundamental drivers, the pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase and was last seen trading flat at 0.8900.
DXY remains depressed below 90.50
The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback forced USD/CHF pair to push lower this week. The poor performance of US Treasury bond yields and FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's dovish remarks caused the US Dollar Index (DXY) to drop to its lowest level in two weeks at 90.25 on Wednesday.
Powell reiterated that the Fed remains committed to supporting the economy and added that they were not looking to tighten the policy preemptively even if the labor market showed an improvement.
Ahead of the US Department of Labor's weekly Initial Jobless Claims data, the DXY is down 0.06% on the day at 90.37.
Meanwhile, the upbeat market mood, as reflected by rising major European equity indexes and a 0.3% gains seen in the S&P 500 Futures, is helping USD/CHF limit its downside despite the fact that the USD remains on the backfoot.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.89
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|0.8904
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8919
|Daily SMA50
|0.8888
|Daily SMA100
|0.9006
|Daily SMA200
|0.9179
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8932
|Previous Daily Low
|0.889
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9046
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8901
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8926
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8758
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8906
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8916
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8886
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8867
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8844
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8927
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.895
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8968
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges higher amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD has been rising above 1.2130 as the market mood remains upbeat. Dovish comments from Fed Chair Powell and hopes about US stimulus are behind the optimism. US jobless claims are awaited.
GBP/USD consolidates near 34-month highs
GBP/USD has been trading above 1.38, near the 34-month highs. Optimism about the UK's vaccination campaign, US stimulus and support from the Fed keep the currency pair bid.
XAU/USD struggles to built on intraday bounce, flat-lined below $1845
Gold attracted some dip-buying on Thursday and reversed the early lost ground. Sliding US bond yields turned out to be a key factor that benefitted the commodity. The upbeat market mood kept a lid on any further gains for the safe-haven metal.
Dogecoin is on the verge of a massive 20% move
Dogecoin has been extremely volatile in the past week but has settled down in the past 24 hours. The digital asset has been trading sideways and awaits a potential 20% move to the upside if bulls can remain in control.
US Dollar Index: A breakdown of 90.00 is still likely
DXY’s decline appears to have met quite decent contention in the low-90.00s for the time being. This zone is also reinforced by the 2020-2021 support line, currently near 90.30.