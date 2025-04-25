USD/CHF maintains position above 0.8300 due to US-China trade optimism

- USD/CHF appreciates as the US Dollar is strengthening, as investor sentiment improves.
- AmCham China President Michael Hart remarked that it's encouraging to see the US and China reviewing tariffs.
- Analysts argue that currency intervention by the SNB may be more effective than additional rate cuts.
USD/CHF recovered its previous session losses and is trading around 0.8320 during the Asian session on Friday. The US Dollar (USD) is strengthening as investor sentiment improves, driven by a Bloomberg report suggesting China may suspend its 125% tariffs on select US imports, including medical equipment, ethane, and aircraft leasing.
Sources familiar with the matter indicated that Chinese officials are particularly considering a waiver on tariffs for aircraft leases. However, China’s Ministry of Finance and the General Administration of Customs have yet to issue any official comments.
Michael Hart, President of the American Chamber of Commerce in China, remarked that it's encouraging to see the US and China reviewing tariffs. Hart noted that while exclusion lists for specific categories are reportedly in the works, no official announcements or policies have been released yet. Both China’s Ministry of Commerce and the US Department of Commerce are currently gathering input on the matter.
Optimism around US trade negotiations is also supporting the Greenback, with Reuters reporting progress in early talks with key Asian allies such as South Korea and Japan. The Trump administration could reduce tariffs on Chinese imports, depending on the progress of potential talks with Beijing. China expressed a willingness to engage in discussions.
However, the Swiss Franc (CHF) gained ground, reaching its strongest level in over a decade against the USD as of April 21. This strength is largely due to increased demand for safe-haven assets amid global trade uncertainties.
The appreciation of the CHF has put downward pressure on import prices, challenging the Swiss National Bank’s (SNB) inflation target of 0–2%, especially with inflation hovering near zero. With the SNB’s key interest rate at just 0.25% and likely to decline further, analysts believe that currency intervention may be a more effective approach than rate cuts. Nonetheless, the SNB has reiterated that it does not manipulate the currency, emphasizing that any interventions are solely aimed at maintaining price stability.
Swiss Franc FAQs
The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency. It is among the top ten most traded currencies globally, reaching volumes that well exceed the size of the Swiss economy. Its value is determined by the broad market sentiment, the country’s economic health or action taken by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), among other factors. Between 2011 and 2015, the Swiss Franc was pegged to the Euro (EUR). The peg was abruptly removed, resulting in a more than 20% increase in the Franc’s value, causing a turmoil in markets. Even though the peg isn’t in force anymore, CHF fortunes tend to be highly correlated with the Euro ones due to the high dependency of the Swiss economy on the neighboring Eurozone.
The Swiss Franc (CHF) is considered a safe-haven asset, or a currency that investors tend to buy in times of market stress. This is due to the perceived status of Switzerland in the world: a stable economy, a strong export sector, big central bank reserves or a longstanding political stance towards neutrality in global conflicts make the country’s currency a good choice for investors fleeing from risks. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen CHF value against other currencies that are seen as more risky to invest in.
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) meets four times a year – once every quarter, less than other major central banks – to decide on monetary policy. The bank aims for an annual inflation rate of less than 2%. When inflation is above target or forecasted to be above target in the foreseeable future, the bank will attempt to tame price growth by raising its policy rate. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Swiss Franc (CHF) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken CHF.
Macroeconomic data releases in Switzerland are key to assessing the state of the economy and can impact the Swiss Franc’s (CHF) valuation. The Swiss economy is broadly stable, but any sudden change in economic growth, inflation, current account or the central bank’s currency reserves have the potential to trigger moves in CHF. Generally, high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence are good for CHF. Conversely, if economic data points to weakening momentum, CHF is likely to depreciate.
As a small and open economy, Switzerland is heavily dependent on the health of the neighboring Eurozone economies. The broader European Union is Switzerland’s main economic partner and a key political ally, so macroeconomic and monetary policy stability in the Eurozone is essential for Switzerland and, thus, for the Swiss Franc (CHF). With such dependency, some models suggest that the correlation between the fortunes of the Euro (EUR) and the CHF is more than 90%, or close to perfect.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide below 1.1350 on renewed USD strength
EUR/USD extends its daily slide and trades below 1.1350 in the American session on Friday. Renewed US Dollar strength on growing optimism about a de-escalation of the US-China trade war makes it difficult for the pair to hold its ground heading into the weekend.
GBP/USD consolidates losses near 1.3300 after UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD remains under moderate selling pressure near 1.3300 despite the upbeat UK Retail Sales data for March. The pair feels the heat of the solid US Dollar rebound, aided by latest headlines hinting at a softening rhetoric in the ongoing US-China trade conflict.
Gold drops toward $3,250 as market mood improves
Gold turns south following Thursday's rebound and declines toward $3,250 on Friday. The bearish pressure builds up as market mood improves on growing optimism about a de-escalation of the US-China trade conflict after US President Trump hinted at the beginning of negotiations.
Ethereum: Accumulation addresses grab 1.11 million ETH as bullish momentum rises
Ethereum saw a 1% decline on Friday as sellers dominated exchange activity in the past 24 hours. Despite the recent selling, increased inflows into accumulation addresses and declining net taker volume show a gradual return of bullish momentum.
Five fundamentals for the week: Traders confront the trade war, important surveys, key Fed speech Premium
Will the US strike a trade deal with Japan? That would be positive progress. However, recent developments are not that positive, and there's only one certainty: headlines will dominate markets. Fresh US economic data is also of interest.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.