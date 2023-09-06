USD/CHF looks to approach 0.8900 on firmer US Dollar, focus on US PMI data

- USD/CHF trades sideways around 0.8890 ahead of the US PMI releases.
- Fed Governor Christopher Waller stated that the interest rates decision would be data-driven.
- US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo expects no revisions to the US tariffs on China.
USD/CHF consolidates around 0.8890 during the Asian session on Wednesday, grappling to retreat the losses from the previous session. However, the pair experienced downward pressure, primarily driven by the strength of the US Dollar (USD). The yield on the 10-year US Treasury bond rose to 4.25%, up by 1.51%, which is contributing the support in underpinning the US Dollar (USD).
Investors will closely watch the upcoming data set to be released later in the day. This data includes the US ISM Services PMI for August and the US S&P Global PMIs. These releases will provide valuable insights into the current economic conditions in the United States and could provide a clearer direction for the USD/CHF currency pair.
On Tuesday, as per Reuters, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo expects no revisions to the US tariffs on China that were implemented during President Donald Trump's administration until the US Trade Representative's (USTR) Office completes its ongoing review. This renewed tension in the trade war between the US and China could potentially boost the appeal of the traditional safe-haven Swiss Franc (CHF) and create headwinds for the USD/CHF currency pair.
US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the Greenback against the basket of six other major currencies, hovers around 104.70 at the time of writing. Market participants appear to be increasingly acknowledging the no-interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) during the upcoming September policy meeting.
Moreover, United States (US) Factory Orders for July dropped to their lowest levels since mid-2020. On Tuesday, the data showed a print of -2.1%, falling short of the market consensus of -0.1% figure, and swinging from the 2.3% growth seen in the previous month. The
According to the CME FedWatch Tool, there is a 93% probability that the interest rate will remain unchanged. Additionally, Fed Governor Christopher Waller, in an interview with CNBC, emphasized that the decision on interest rates would depend on the data. Waller's statement regarding the data suggests a favorable soft-landing scenario has played a role in bolstering the strength of the US Dollar (USD).
USD/CHF: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8891
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|0.8895
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8809
|Daily SMA50
|0.878
|Daily SMA100
|0.888
|Daily SMA200
|0.9061
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8903
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8842
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8865
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8745
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8876
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.869
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.888
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8865
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8857
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8819
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8796
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8918
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8941
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8979
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
