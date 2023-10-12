USD/CHF jumps after US inflation figures, hawkish bets on the Fed rise

- USD/CHF increased to ahigh near 0.9070, up by more than 0.40%.
- US CPI from September came in higher than expected at 3.7% YoY.
- US yields recovered traction, and the US Dollar is finding demand.
In Thursday’s session, the USD/CHF traded with gains after six consecutive days of losses. Rising US Treasury yields amid a hot Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading from the US from September helped the green currency to find demand and hawkish bets on the Federal Reserve (Fed) rose. On the Swiss side, nothing relevant was released during the European session.
The US Bureau of Census Analysis reported that the September US Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in at 3.7% YoY, higher than the expected 3.6% but matched the previous monthly figure. The Core measure didn’t show any surprise and decelerated to 4.1%.
As a reaction, US bond yields are rising across the board. The 2-year rate rose to 5.07%, up by more than 1.50%, while the 5 and 10-year rates soared to 4.64% and 4.66%, respectively, with both advancing by nearly 2%. In that sense, they reflect that the markets are betting on a more aggressive Fed, and the World Interest Rate Possibilities (WIRP) tool indicates that the odds of a 25 bps hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) have significantly risen and stand around 50%.
As expected, high-tier data, like inflation readings, will generate hawkish bets to rise and fall until the following November meeting by the Fed. The next data points to consider include the University of Michigan Consumer Sentinment index and Inflation expectations on Friday and Retail Sales figures from September next week.
USD/CHF Levels to watch
Observing the daily chart, the outlook is starting to tilt in favour of the bears but they still have some work to do. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows an ascending slope above its midline, while the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) prints stagnant red bars. On the other hand, the pair is below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) but above the 100 and 200-day SMAs, pointing towards the prevailing strength of the bulls in the larger context but in the meantime, the bears may gain additional ground.
Support levels: 0.9020 (200-day SMA), 0.9000, 0.8985.
Resistance levels: 0.9090 (20-day SMA), 0.9130, 0.9150.
USD/CHF Daily Chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9065
|Today Daily Change
|0.0045
|Today Daily Change %
|0.50
|Today daily open
|0.902
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9084
|Daily SMA50
|0.8927
|Daily SMA100
|0.8907
|Daily SMA200
|0.9024
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9055
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9002
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9244
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9073
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9225
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8795
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9022
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9035
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8996
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8973
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8944
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9049
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9078
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9102
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
