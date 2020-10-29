- USD/CHF is having the best day in more than a month.
- DXY rises above 94.00, to the highest in four weeks.
The USD/CHF is rising for the fourth consecutive day on Thursdays. It accelerated the move higher after the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting. It is trading at 0.9165, at the highest level since October 19.
The greenback remains strong across the board as market participants remain on caution mode. The DXY rose above 94.00, to the highest level in four weeks. Economic data from the US, came in better-than-expected, showing a decline in jobless claims and record growth during the second quarter.
The Swiss franc weakened further versus the US dollar following the European Central Bank decision and Lagarde’s press conference. Analysts at Wells Fargo point out Lagarde, and the accompanying comments “were notably dovish in tone, offering a very clear signal of further easing in December.”
Technical outlook
The USD/CHF climbed above the 20-day moving average for the first time since early October and is now testing the 0.9160/65 resistance area. A break higher could lead to a test of the 0.9200 level. Already a close around current levels would reinforce the, now bullish, short-term outlook. A slide back under 0.9120 would alleviate the bullish pressure, exposing the next support at 0.9085.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9163
|Today Daily Change
|0.0058
|Today Daily Change %
|0.64
|Today daily open
|0.9105
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9122
|Daily SMA50
|0.9128
|Daily SMA100
|0.9225
|Daily SMA200
|0.945
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9128
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9085
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9166
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9031
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9296
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8999
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9111
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9101
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9084
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9063
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9042
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9127
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9148
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9169
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
