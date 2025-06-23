USD/CHF is struggling to return above 0.8200 despite the overall Dollar strength

The S&P Global Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), released on a monthly basis, is a leading indicator gauging US private-business activity in the manufacturing and services sector. The data is derived from surveys to senior executives. Each response is weighted according to the size of the company and its contribution to total manufacturing or services output accounted for by the sub-sector to which that company belongs. Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month and can anticipate changing trends in official data series such as Gross Domestic Product (GDP), industrial production, employment and inflation. The index varies between 0 and 100, with levels of 50.0 signaling no change over the previous month. A reading above 50 indicates that the private economy is generally expanding, a bullish sign for the US Dollar (USD). Meanwhile, a reading below 50 signals that activity is generally declining, which is seen as bearish for USD.

An attack from US planes and missiles that, according to President Trump, have devastated Iran’s nuclear program keeps investors on edge on Monday, awaiting a response from the Islamic Republic, which would escalate the conflict into a full-blown regional war. Iranian officials have threatened to block the Strait of Hormuz, and an army spokesperson vowed severe consequences to the US earlier today. In the macroeconomic front, US preliminary S&P Global PMIs are expected to show that business activity in the manufacturing and services sector eased in June, although still at levels consistent with moderate growth. The highlights of the week will be the Fed Chair’s Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the US PCE prices Index on Friday, which will provide further clues on the bank’s monetary policy calendar .

The US Dollar is trading with moderate gains against the Swiss Franc on Monday, but remains trapped within the last few days' trading range, as the 0.8200 level keeps holding bulls for now. The Greenback is appreciating against most of its main peers, but is failing to perform any significant advance against the safe-haven Swiss Franc, which is one of the strongest currencies today, amid a risk-averse market.

