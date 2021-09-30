USD/CHF holds steady near multi-month tops, around mid-0.9300s

- USD/CHF edged higher for the sixth successive day on Thursday amid the risk-on mood.
- The USD was seen consolidating near one-year tops and did little to provide any impetus.
- The bias seems tilted in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for further gains.
The USD/CHF pair traded with a mild positive bias through the first half of the European session and was last seen hovering around mid-0.9300s, just below multi-month tops touched on Wednesday.
The risk-on mood – as depicted by a strong rally in the equity markets – undermined the safe-haven Swiss franc and assisted the USD/CHF pair to gain traction for the sixth straight session on Thursday. On the other hand, the US dollar was seen consolidating its recent gains to one-year tops and did little to inspire bulls or provide any additional boost to the major.
The greenback had gained strong positive traction over the past one week or so amid expectations that the Fed will begin rolling back its massive pandemic-era stimulus as soon as November. Adding to this, the markets also seem to have started pricing in the possibility of a Fed rate hike in 2022, which was evident from the recent upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields.
However, the looming US debt ceiling, along with a modest pullback in the US bond yields held the USD bulls from placing fresh bets. Nevertheless, prospects for an early policy tightening by the Fed might continue to act as a tailwind for the greenback. This, in turn, supports prospects for an extension of the USD/CHF pair one-week-old appreciating move from the 0.9220 area.
Even from a technical perspective, the overnight move beyond the previous monthly swing highs, around the 0.9330-35 region adds credence to the constructive outlook for the USD/CHF pair. Hence, a subsequent strength beyond the 0.9375 intermediate hurdle, towards reclaiming the 0.9400 round-figure mark, remains a distinct possibility.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the final GDP print and Weekly Initial Jobless Claims. Apart from this, Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony and the US bond yields will influence the USD. Traders might further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment for some short-term opportunities around the USD/CHF pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9346
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|0.9342
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9229
|Daily SMA50
|0.9177
|Daily SMA100
|0.9135
|Daily SMA200
|0.9109
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9355
|Previous Daily Low
|0.928
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9333
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9216
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9242
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9019
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9327
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9309
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9297
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9251
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9221
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9372
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9401
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9447
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
