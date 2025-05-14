USD/CHF holds steady amid softer US Dollar and trade optimism

- USD/CHF holds above key support at 0.8320, buoyed by 21-day EMA amid recent US Dollar softness.
- Swiss Franc gains on optimism over fast-tracked US-Switzerland trade deal following Geneva talks.
- SNB’s dovish stance limits CHF upside as markets await key US data releases on Thursday.
The USD/CHF pair holds firm above 0.8320 on Wednesday during early American trading hours after declining for the second straight day. The pair drew technical support from the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.8332, which coincides with a multi-week resistance-turned-support zone near 0.8320.
The Swiss franc (CHF) has rebounded from an over one-month low reached on Monday, benefiting from broad US Dollar (USD) weakness following Tuesday’s softer-than-expected US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. The inflation miss eased fears over renewed price pressures from Trump-era tariffs and prompted renewed Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut bets, putting pressure on the Greenback.
Meanwhile, the Swiss Franc gained ground on renewed optimism over a potential US-Switzerland trade agreement. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Switzerland and United Kingdom (UK) were "at the front of the queue" for bilateral trade deals, contrasting the slower pace of talks with the European Union. London has already reached an agreement, and Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter quickly emphasized that Switzerland should be “among the next,” potentially even second in line.
While Keller-Sutter, who also serves as Switzerland’s Finance Minister, initially stated that a formal declaration of intent would be submitted to Washington within one to two weeks, Bessent expressed a desire to move even faster, expecting the proposal by this coming Sunday.
Despite the positive trade momentum, further gains in the Swiss Franc are being capped by rising expectations of additional monetary easing by the Swiss National Bank (SNB). SNB Chairman Martin Schlegel recently said the central bank is ready to cut interest rates even below zero if inflation stays persistently below target.
Market participants now focus on Thursday’s high-impact US data, including Initial Jobless claims, Retail sales, and Producer Price Index (PPI), which could determine the near-term direction for the USD/CHF pair.
Swiss Franc PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Swiss Franc (CHF) against listed major currencies today. Swiss Franc was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.29%
|0.05%
|-0.85%
|0.19%
|0.24%
|0.13%
|-0.01%
|EUR
|0.29%
|0.34%
|-0.57%
|0.48%
|0.53%
|0.40%
|0.27%
|GBP
|-0.05%
|-0.34%
|-0.91%
|0.14%
|0.19%
|0.06%
|-0.06%
|JPY
|0.85%
|0.57%
|0.91%
|1.04%
|1.10%
|0.97%
|0.83%
|CAD
|-0.19%
|-0.48%
|-0.14%
|-1.04%
|0.05%
|-0.06%
|-0.20%
|AUD
|-0.24%
|-0.53%
|-0.19%
|-1.10%
|-0.05%
|-0.11%
|-0.25%
|NZD
|-0.13%
|-0.40%
|-0.06%
|-0.97%
|0.06%
|0.11%
|-0.14%
|CHF
|0.00%
|-0.27%
|0.06%
|-0.83%
|0.20%
|0.25%
|0.14%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Swiss Franc from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CHF (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
